This year’s Frieze Los Angeles, being held February 29 – March 3 at the Santa Monica Airport, has its usual phalanx of powerhouse galleries but, continuing its commitment to local non-profits, Frieze Los Angeles also will present this year’s Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award and the Frieze Impact Prize.

The Frieze Impact Prize, in collaboration with the Center for Art & Advocacy, highlights inequities in the US prison system and promotes inclusion for formerly incarcerated artists. This year’s recipient is Gary Tyler. Wrongly convicted of murder, Tyler was sentenced to death and spent 42 years incarcerated. His work often uses fabric quilting techniques he learned in prison. Tyler will be on-site during the fair and available for conversation about his work.

Seven galleries are also making their debut in Focus, which showcases US galleries that have been operating for 12 years or less and serves as a platform for emerging and underrepresented voices. This year the program consists of 12 galleries and explores ideas of ecology.

Initially held on the Paramount lot, the fair, for the second year running, now occupies the southeast grounds of the Santa Monica airport. With its grand exhibition tent as well as a communal outdoor area (both designed by WHY Architects), Frieze has become the perfect blend of Los Angeles art, culture and weather. In addition to the dizzying array of spectacular art from around the world, the fair will host pop-ups from a selection of women-owned Los Angeles-based restaurants curated by nonprofit Regarding Her (RE:Her). Participants include 1010 Wine, Botanica, Clementine, Kismet Rotisserie, Milkfarm, Otus Thai Kitchen, SOCALO and Sushi by Scratch Restaurants.

These inclusions should prove to make Frieze Los Angeles the most inspiring art event of the year.

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

3027 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, 90405

Due to the limited number of parking spaces available, Frieze recommends using transit, taxi or a rideshare service, such as Alto, Uber, or Lyft to get to the fair.

Compliments of Alto, you can enjoy $10 off 2 rides to and from the fair with code FRIEZE24.