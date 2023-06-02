Holey Grail Celebrates National Donut Day

You may have heard that today is National Donut Day! To celebrate, stop by Holey Grail Donuts at 148 N. Larchmont Blvd this afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

“We will be hosting a Kids Table set up, similar to what we did at the Larchmont Village Block Party,” explained the Holey Grail Donuts team. “Folks can purchase plain donuts from the shop and decorate the donuts themselves. We’ll have a few kid-friendly glazes (chocolate, strawberry, maple) and toppings like sprinkles and dehydrated strawberries.”

Later, there will be a DJ and tunes outside the shop from 6:00-8:00 PM.