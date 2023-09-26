Jazzed For Community at The Center in Hollywood

Sponsored

For nearly 20 years, 6636 Selma Avenue has been an address where people experiencing homelessness can find a hot cup of coffee, use a mailing address, and be part of a supportive and accessible community space. October 12th The Center celebrates this approach with a fundraising event on the same patio where folks come each morning to find community, housing, and healthcare solutions.

Entitled “Jazzed for Community” the event will feature wine, cheese, and music while providing an opportunity for the entire community to support the life-changing (and life-saving) efforts of The Center’s Community Wellness program. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Each year, The Center meets and serves nearly 1,500 unique individuals experiencing homelessness. Additionally, many who’ve received housing either through the Center’s case management services or through other homeless service providers continue to attend the “Flourishing in Housing” program which offers tailored support and community programs for people who formerly experienced homelessness but are now in housing.

Gennaro S. – a longtime Center participant turned Ambassador – noted recently:

“The Center is a home. My home. It’s a place to get help, help yourself, and meet a lot of interesting people.”

Like many who’ve spent years attending groups ranging from art, and drumming to poetry, recovery, or even karaoke, Gennaro began to thrive within the walls of The Center long before he acquired permanent housing. He’s now been in housing for 8 years and still comes to groups and The Center’s Coffee Hour nearly every weekday.

Funds raised at the Jazzed for Community event support the ongoing work within the Wellness program while helping to create even more space for people to not only come inside, permanently but also have a sense of belonging and purpose each day.

For more information, visit The Center’s website here: https://thecenterinhollywood.org/ on Instagram and Facebook @CenterInHollywood or via email [email protected]

