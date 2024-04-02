The Gardens and Landscapes of Frank Lloyd Wright

The Frank Lloyd Wright Garden Symposium on April 13 and 14, 2024 presented by the Garden Conservancy at The Ebell of Los Angeles Theater will include tours of Hollyhock House. Image of the east facade, photo by Joshua White, JWPictures.com

Much is known about the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, arguably one of the most famous American architects, but much less is known about his gardens and landscapes. The Garden Conservancy’s Symposium on Wright hopes to change that.

“Perhaps no architect has been more written about than Frank Lloyd Wright, but his designs for gardens remain less studied and understood, despite how important landscape and nature were to his thinking,” wrote Horatio Joyce, Director of Public Programs & Education, in an email to the Buzz.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Garden Symposium on April 13 and 14, 2024 presented at The Ebell of Los Angeles Theater, is the first-of-its-kind, two-day, in-person event that will examine how Wright and other early 20th-century architects responded to the Southern California landscape and how they invite us to think about contemporary issues in gardening today.

The symposium will feature landscape architects, historians, curators, and stewards of Frank Lloyd Wright-designed houses. The event will be of interest to all gardeners, designers, architects, and students who are passionate about history and design and what they can teach us about gardening today.

Saturday, April 13

Symposium at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: $50 students | $150 Members | $175 General

Sunday, April 14

Guided Garden Tours of Hollyhock House and Schindler House

10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Hollyhock House (1916-21), a residence originally designed by Wright as “half house and half garden.”

The Conservancy is also offering tours of the personal residence and garden designed by Wright’s protégé, Rudolph M. Schindler, where indoor and outdoor spaces are seamlessly integrated. Both tours will be guided by expert curators who will share their insights about the original design and preservation of the sites. Tickets to the LA Garden Tours are $30 per person, per tour.

For a full description of the symposium and garden tours or to register, click here.