The Week Ahead: Events for August 12-18, 2023

Don’t let the very premature sale of pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations get you down. Summer is still very much alive, with concert series and twilight strolls still going, and plenty of outdoor and indoor events to keep that easy breezy summer attitude in business. For example, LA Mag’s Annual Whiskey Festival is happening this week, as is a throwback Jazz Age Evening with the Art Deco Society (not exclusively summer deelies, but you get my drift). And, bonus, there’s even a chance to help out your community whilst enjoying a Summer Soiree at the Y. All the deets are here, so just keep reading…

Shopping, Arts, Culture, Whiskey, and Pokémon

First up this weekend is a local yard sale alert. On August 12 and 13, from 9 am. to 5 p.m., make your way over to 300 N. Arden Blvd. (@ Beverly) for a BIG SALE, featuring Marvel, Harley-Davidson, and Rolling Stones items, novelty T-shirts, dresses, suits, leather, and hats; a NordicTrack 2450 treadmill, toys and stuffed animals galore, housewares, board games, banjos (yes, please!), camera gear, Harley OEM parts, camping chairs, and more! Please note only Venmo and cash payments will be accepted.

Next for your bargain-hunting pleasure, don’t miss your opportunity to buy a piece of Geffen Playhouse history at its Huge Backstage Tag Sale happening this Saturday, August 12. Make your way towards the westside for 10 years worth of treasures ranging from high-end bespoke furniture to unique, one-of-a-kind items, all from plays produced at the Geffen. Own the chaise lounge that Idina Menzel lounged on every night for 8 shows a week, or the dinner set Bette Midler used in I’ll Eat You Last. There’ll be props; furniture; posters; glassware; vintage items; rugs; chandeliers, and much more. Both an antique collector and bargain hunters delight, this sale will be HUGE (as promised). Get your hands on some really cool pieces that have even cooler backstories, all while helping the Geffen make space for more theater. The sale will take place from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the theater, located at 10886 Le Conte Ave. in Westwood.

Next, LA’s oldest independent bookstore, Chevalier’s Books will be holding another great gratis event this weekend, and it’s one for all the younger graphic novel lovers out there. Starting around noonish on Saturday, August 12, author Samuel Sattin will be in store for a reading and signing of his newest graphic novel for middle readers, BUZZING (and how can we not love that name?), a moving story about friendship, belonging, and learning to love yourself despite the voices in your head. Order a copy of Buzzing here. About the author: In 2022, Samuel Sattin launched a Kickstarter, with the artist team Gurihiru, for Unico: Awakening (a reimagining of the iconic Manga series) in coordination with Tezuka Productions in Japan. He’s adapted Oscar Nominated Cartoons to graphic novel format, and has also written screenplays and books. This is a FREE event; kindly RSVP here.

Twilight Garden Strolls at The Huntington, one of my favorite places in all of sprawling LA County, continue this Sunday, August 13 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., but there’s just one date left on the books, so don’t miss out! The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, located in San Marino, is giving you the opportunity to explore its 120+ acres with friends and family, or solo, in those precious last hours of the summer sun. The Huntington’s eateries will also be open later than usual, as will the fabulous Huntington Store. Please note that the Galleries, Library, Conservatory, and Children’s Garden will all close at their regular times. Your last chance to catch a twilight stroll this year will be on Sunday, August 20. Advance ticket required. Tickets are $5-$20 and FREE for Members. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (daily); closed Tues.

If you missed last week or the week before, I’ve been singing the praises of the Rooftop Cinema Club, which has put together a perfect summer event series with the creation of Wine Wednesdays, and this Wednesday, August 16, is your chance to see what’s up. Sip on some vino as you immerse yourself in the panoramic views of LA’s skyline and sink into one of RCC’s comfy womfy lounge chairs, complete with wireless headphones and a stunning state-of-the-art LED screen. This would be great for a date night or just fun with friends, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity! The Devil Wears Prada is the movie (one of my favs), ROW DTLA (Bldg. 1, Rooftop) is the location, 6:30 p.m. is the time. Tickets are $25 for Regular Lounge Chair seating; Premium Lounge Chair is $30. Each ticket includes one glass of wine; additional wine and drinks, popcorn and other goodies will be available for purchase as well. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Hidey-ho! The Skirball Cultural Center continues to celebrate the 26th anniversary of its Sunset Concert Series this Thursday, August 17. So come enjoy the sunset and the moonlight as LA rising star IAN SWEET and “her critically lauded blend of kaleidoscopic indie rock” delight the senses. Raised in the SF Valley by a Jewish family, IAN SWEET frontwoman Jilian Medford’s music offers “both an exercise in self-forgiveness and an exploration of unresolved trauma, with lyrics that express vulnerability and confusion with emotional honesty.” (Wow, that’s deep – I like it.) And be sure to arrive early for some pre-concert activities, such as picnicking and curator-led tours of the Skirball’s first-ever outdoor exhibit, Chloë Bass: Wayfinding. Doors, galleries, and concessions open 6:30–10 p.m.; Concert 8-10 p.m. Reservations recommended. These FREE all ages concerts take place every Thursday evening, now-Aug 24. Parking is $20 upon arrival or $15 online.

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles is also back at it this week with A Jazz Age Evening at the Historic Los Angeles Theatre on Friday, August 18 from 7-11:30 p.m. The DTLA Theatre, “Unusual,” a speakeasy uncovered by “a curious impresario” by the name of Couyon, will open its doors to the ADSLA and their friends for a decadent and unforgettable evening of “hot jazz” from Alex Mendham and His Orchestra, cocktails from Sipsmith Gin, silent film projections, and candlelight (docent-led) tours of this 1931 picture palace in all its French Baroque majesty. To create a full immersion experience, guests are encouraged to wear vintage or vintage-inspired formal evening wear (for inspiration, look at classic films of the 1930s). Please note: This is an historic building with no elevators. Entry will be at 624 St. Vincent Court, a private side entrance off Broadway. Advanced Tickets are $50 for members; $60 for Non-Members and $75 (August 14 and after); Tickets at the door (if available) will be $80. One free drink included.

Gentleman and Ladies, do you know what time it is? It’s whiskey time and it’ll be 5 o’clock somewhere on Friday, August 18 at the 8th Annual Los Angeles Magazine Whiskey Festival, taking place at The Bloc in DTLA. Come meet the makers, sip the finest selections, learn fresh cocktail recipes, and experience new labels under the night sky from 7-9 p.m. Fine hors d’oeuvres will also be served, music will be played, and good times will be had in a lively bespoke atmosphere! Participating brands include Argonaut/Germain, Corbin Cash, Hayashi, Kujira Whisky, and Shinobu Whisky with more brands being added daily. The LA Mag Whiskey Fest DTLA Edition is part of a four-location tasting series with events also happening in Orange County, Long Beach, and Pasadena. Tickets are $95.

Zoo Friday Nights at the LA Zoo will sadly come to an end next Friday, August 18, with its last edition of the season happening from 6-9 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to check out what the zoo animals and your fellow humans get up to during the twilight hours. Enjoy live music, a family dance party and games, and interactive education stations at no additional charge, plus paid add-ons like carousel rides, tasty treats, and stocked bars for the adult kids. Music and food trucks on-site this week include Shades of Blue, DJ Johnny Hawkes, with Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, Kona Ice, Jay’z Tacos, and Wetzel’s Pretzels to satisfy all your heart’s and stomach’s desires. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for kids and $15 for members.

And, finally, let images of Pokémon dance in your head, while you make your way over to JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles for its newest exhibition, POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft. Open now through January 2024, the exhibit brings together two of Japan’s most celebrated contributions to world culture – beloved characters from one of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises, and craft that has evolved and been refined over centuries. Artworks include stencil-dyed silk cloths, ceramic jars, and one “dazzling” gold-and silver-plated copper sculpture, to describe just a few of the ingenious creations that make up this delightful pop culture exhibit. JAPAN HOUSE is open Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sat-Sun, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Finally, to close things out right, The Anderson Munger Family YMCA will be celebrating its 9th Anniversary with a rooftop Summer Soiree under the stars on Friday, August 18 from 6-8:30 p.m. This inaugural fundraiser dinner and event will celebrate those who have made an impact in the community, while raising funds to support its programs, such as weekly community produce distribution, water safety classes for kids, and Youth & Government program for high schoolers, just to name a few! Honorees include Jane Gilman (Co-Founder of Larchmont Chronicle), Scot Clifford (YMCA Board Member), and Michael Pak (Founder of Koreatown Run Club). Individual tickets are $125; sponsorship tickets range from $500 – $20,000. The Y is committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Local Government

Your local NC, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council is back with just one meeting on the sched, and it’s an Outreach Committee on Tuesday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. All Outreach Committee meetings take place on the third Tuesday of each month at the JC Fremont Branch Library, Community Room at 6121 Melrose Ave. Check the GWNC’s website for agendas, cancellations, and full schedule.

And the Mid City West Neighborhood Council is also back in action this week with a Public Safety and Well-Being Committee on Tuesday, August 15 at 7 p.m. and a Transportation and Sustainability Committee on Wednesday, August 16 at 7 p.m. Check Mid City’s calendar for a full schedule of meetings. Please Note: all MCW meetings are held at the Pan Pacific Park Senior Center (lunch room) located at 141 S. Gardner St.