The Week Ahead: Events for September 2-8, 2023

To begin, I would like us all to take a moment of silence in remembrance of summer. Just a fleeting notion at this point – it’s still technically summer until Sept 21 (and it often stays hot in LA through October), but Labor Day always seems to mark the unofficial end. And to mark said ‘end’, there are quite a few juicy choices on the calendar this week, some involving food and community, and others with discussions and music. Catch a classic movie in a cemetery, eat cornbread in a beehive (not an actual beehive, but a sprawling 92,000 sf campus in South LA), or head west to the beach. Whatever you decide to do, just make sure it’s labor free – you’ve earned it!

Arts, Culture, Cornbread, and Labor Day

Spend Labor Day weekend with some of your favorite dead celebrities (and maybe a few living ones) at Cinespia x Hollywood Forever Cemetery for screenings of two of my personal favorite films, The Devil Wears Prada on Saturday, September 2 and Goonies on Sunday, September 3. Be transported back in time, as you let warm fuzzy nostalgia take over your senses with a viewing of the Goonies (you know you wanted to be part of Mikey’s crew on his quest for One-Eyed Willie’s gold). And be reminded once again of how perfect Meryl Streep is as Miranda Priestly, the demanding Editor-In-Chief of a high fashion magazine in The Devil Wears Prada. Enjoy pre-movie DJ sets, FREE movie themed photobooths, a beer and wine bar, and more! Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22. On-site ($30) and off-site ($20) parking is also available. Check Hollywood Forever’s calendar for a full schedule of events.

Four little words – “Jazz Under the Stars” – equals three nights of music and fun in West Adams! Grab your picnic baskets, chairs, and blankets, and get ready to dance like nobody’s watching, Friday-Sunday, September 1-3 from 6 p.m. – midnight, at the Annual West Adams Avenues Jazz & Music Festival. For the past two decades, the West Adams Avenues Neighborhood Association has sponsored this Labor Day Weekend tradition (7th Ave. between Adams and 25th St.), with the help of the West Adams Heritage Association and City Council District 10 this year, making it FREE to the public from near and far. See old friends, meet new neighbors, and delight in the fabulous food and lively music. And in addition to great music, there will also be a marketplace of local artisans, area restaurants and food trucks, and special activities for the kiddos. Check event page for a full entertainment line-up and list of vendors. Entry is FREE, but they ask that you kindly RSVP so vendors can plan accordingly. And don’t forget to bring cash!

Next up for Sunday, September 3, is The Beehive in South LA, playing host to the 2023 HOTWATER Cornbread Festival on its 92,000 sf campus! Described as a tantalizing fusion of mouthwatering southern cuisine, infectious southern music, and a vibrant marketplace with more than 100 black-owned shops, the HWCF brings together a diverse lineup of talented Southern chefs putting their own spin on Southern classics. Indulge in golden fried chicken, smoky bbq ribs, perfectly seasoned Gumbo, and equally tantalizing desserts that will leave you craving more. This fun for the whole family event will also feature a ‘crowning of champions’ for its Dance Competition (don’t forget to practice your ‘stanky leg’ moves) and Best Food Awards. Tickets are $15-$100. Lines can get long, so purchasing a “skip the line” ticket or upgrading to VIP might be a good call. Early arrival is highly encouraged, as there is also limited parking near the venue. Event will take place at The Beehive (1000 E. 60th St.) from 12-8 p.m. First 100 guests get free cornbread!

Chevalier’s Books has an interesting and full line up this week starting on Sunday, September 3 with a Discussion and Book Signing with Congressman Adam Schiff in store at 4:30 p.m. Join the District 30 CA Congressman as he discusses his book Midnight in Washington, in which he argues that “the Trump presidency has so weakened our institutions and compromised the Republican Party that the peril will last for years, requiring unprecedented vigilance against the growing and dangerous appeal of authoritarianism.” Buy a copy of Midnight in Washington here. Also on the agenda for the evening, a discussion of the official January 6th Report, which includes exhibits, witness testimony, and an exclusive foreword by Congressman Schiff. Other happenings include a book discussion of They’re Going to Love You on Tuesday, September 5 and The Measure of Our Age on Wednesday, September 6. Check Chevalier’s calendar for details.

More exciting news! On Wednesday, September 6, the month-long L.A. Times 2023 Food Bowl is kicking off with a huge Launch Party at the private members only club – The Aster (1717 Vine St.) – to get this 7th Annual event rolling. Guests will enjoy an all-inclusive food and drink menu, featuring special guest chefs who have traveled all the way from Southeast Asia to be here with you in LA. So come rub elbows and eat delicious food! The evening will feature the cream of the crop, including Chef Jon Yao of Kato – LA Times #1 ranked restaurant of 2019 – preparing Tawainese classics using the finest locally sourced ingredients; Levain Bakery cookies, which were exclusive to NYers and east coasters until 2023, when Levain opened its first LA location in Larchmont Village; and ‘topping’ off the list are two “Top Chef” alums, Chef Marcel Vigneron (The Aster) and Chef Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat, Cabra), adding their unique flavors to the evening as well. Tickets are $150 each. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.

Events continue for Larchmont Village’s Chevalier’s Books when it teams up with Alta Journal to celebrate Alta’s Issue 24 on Thursday, September 7 at 6 p.m. This jam-packed issue features Gimme Shelter, a roundup of stories about housing in California; a thought-provoking cover story about the legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, and the risks and promise of AI; plus poetry, fiction, and so much more. Alta Journal is a quarterly publication for anyone seeking an insider’s take on “California and the West.” Each large-format issue “demystifies the region” with provocative essays, cultural commentary, deeply reported investigations, original fiction and poetry, photography, topical cartoons, and more. It was founded in 2017 by William R. Hearst III. This event is FREE to attend, but please register in advance. Seating is not guaranteed, so try to get there early for once!

If you’re looking for a cool night out with the kids, or date night with a significant other, this car-themed screening might be right up your alley. Petersen Automotive Museum Movie Nights presents the classic Stephen King novel film adaptation of Christine, happening on Friday, September 8 from 7-10 p.m. Join your fellow film/car/Stephen King enthusiasts for the 40th Anniversary of this cult classic 1983 horror flick directed by John Carpenter. When a 1958 killer Plymouth Fury takes possession of a teenage boy, he starts to act as evil as his vehicle. Snacks and drinks will be available. The movie is FREE, but kindly RSVP to save your spot. And be sure to watch your back, Christine might be lurking in one of the galleries! Museum parking is $17-$21 and free for Petersen Members (please bring Member Card and ID). The Petersen is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s Friday, September 8, you’ve made it through another week, and now it’s time to reward yourself with a hard earned “transformative music experience” at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. “Feel the power and celebrate the strength of women’s voices” as MUSE/IQUE presents RESPECT: The Women Whose Voices Changed Everything. From Marian Anderson to Dolly Parton, RESPECT highlights the singers and songwriters who fought for women’s rights and provides recognition through a multi-disciplinary performance. Come girl-power-it-up and become immersed in the anthems that are shaping the women’s rights movement! MUSE/IQUE pioneers musical experiences for people by creating curated live music events and outreach programs – “Ignite change through the power of song”. You can choose from 2 performances times: Friday, September 8 or Saturday, September 9. Tickets are $75 per person. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; Music at 7:30 p.m.

Local Goodies and Government

Your friends at the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council have a Resilience Committee meeting scheduled for Labor Day, Monday, September 4, but it may be canceled due to the holiday, so be sure to check the website for updates. If not, the meeting will take place at Coldwell Banker in Larchmont Village (251 N. Larchmont Blvd.) at 6:30 p.m. To view the GWNC’s full calendar click here. And the Mid City West Neighborhood Council has nothing on the books until mid-September. Check Mid City’s calendar for a full schedule of upcoming meetings. All MCW meetings are held at the Pan Pacific Park Senior Center (lunch room) located at 141 S. Gardner St.