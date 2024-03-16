Colcannon, a classic Irish dish of creamy mashed potatoes and sautéed cabbage, gets a vegan makeover for St. Paddy’s Day.

On St. Patrick’s Day, everybody’s Irish! Even bagels get a green tint makeover for the celebration. So, I decided to do a bit of research to find a traditional Irish dish to evoke a bit of Blarney for all of you… that wasn’t corned beef and cabbage. Colcannon, creamy mashed potatoes and sautéed cabbage cooked in butter or bacon seemed the perfect fit for a vegan makeover with a bit of my personal flair.

Here’s what I did. In place of peeled russets I used Baby Dutch potatoes as I like the skin on my mash for taste, texture and nutrition. I used leeks instead of onion and a combination of green cabbage and dinosaur kale to enhance the green color of the dish. Irish butter was replaced with vegan butter as was the dairy cream replaced with a combination of oat milk and vegan cream cheese. The chive onion cream cheese added extra flavor to the dish. I highly recommend opting for that. I then added fresh herbs to top it all off to add brightness to this unctuous pile of buttery starchy goodness.

Wow! I may never go back to traditional mashed potatoes again. You definitely want to try Colcannon for St. Paddy’s Day or any day of the week. Warning, they are dangerously addictive!

Chef’s Tips:

You can interchange the Baby Dutch potatoes with Yukon Gold. You can also choose russet potatoes if you prefer that for your mash. You will need to peel the russets. I save some of the potato cooking liquid so that I can add that for extra moisture instead of more milk or cream The starchy water is a good thickener and it saves a few fat calories.

You can adjust the potato-to-veggie ratio to your liking. I like lots of greens.

Dinosaur kale is my favorite of the kale family, though you can choose any variety. You can replace the kale with spinach.

Leeks are very dirty between the layers. Make sure to separate and wash thoroughly.

To make this dish a bit faster to prepare on the day you cook it, dry and chop the leeks and greens ahead and store in the fridge. Be sure not to prepare the potatoes until ready to use as they will oxidize and turn brown.

I cooked the veggies until they took on just a bit of color and deepened in flavor. You can cook until translucent and just softened or lightly brown them a bit. Personal taste preference.

This dish does take a bit of timing finesse. Be patient with yourself the first time around.

Colcannon vegetables

Colcannon For St. Paddy’s Day

Serves 8

2 lbs. Baby Dutch potatoes, washed and cut into chunks with skin on

1 large leek, white and light green parts only, carefully washed, dried, and sliced thin

3-4 cups chopped green cabbage

1 bunch of dinosaur kale, stems removed, chopped leaves only

6 T salted vegan butter, divided

3/4 cup extra creamy oat milk

1/2 cup vegan cream cheese, plain or onion and chive

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

Fresh snipped chives

Fresh chopped dill