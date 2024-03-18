LBA Replanting Larchmont’s Planters

Ricky Muniz from Virgo Design and Landscape replanted ten concrete planters on Larchmont Blvd.

If you’re on Larchmont Blvd today, you might notice the concrete planters are being replanted with new plants, courtesy of the Larchmont Boulevard Association. Thanks to the leadership of the LBA’s Beautification Committee Chairman, Romi Cortier, ten planters in the Village are getting a much-needed facelift. We heard from lots of readers who spotted trash piling up in the planters and passed those messages on to the LBA. Before After! (l-r) Romi Cortier, Lisa B. And Ricky Muniz took a break from their work to let us take this photo,

The new plants are Spanish Lavender, asparagus fern, statice, and casa blue dianella. They were selected for their hardy drought-tolerant qualities.

Lisa B. owner of Virgo Design and Landscaping, a local design and installation firm, and a longtime friend of Cortier stepped up to assist with the effort. Earlier this week she refreshed the front of Cortier’s salon at 425 N. Larchmont Blvd.

New landscaping was added to the front of Cortier’s salon by Virgo Design and Landscaping.

“The gardens of Hancock Park were the inspiration for our logo and our website redesign, using a new branded color cornflower blue,” Cortier told the Buzz. “We already have the Jacaranda in the median so adding these blue and lavender colors is a great jumping-off point for our beautification efforts. In addition to the new logo, we have also created LBA-branded merchandise and the proceeds will help fund further beautification efforts.”

Long term, Cortier hopes to replace the wooden benches with metal benches powder-coated in a cheerful cornflower blue color and replace Larchmont’s Big Bell trash cans with easy-to-use cans that are also painted blue.

“I call it Larchmont blue,” said Cortier.

You can check out the bench he installed in front of his salon. Lisa B.’s team replanted the front of Cortier’s salon with asparagus fern and purple flowering agapanthus that will coordinate with the cornflower blue bench.

While we were there watching Lisa and her team transform the planters, several passersby stopped to thank Cortier and his team for their efforts.

“Now all we have to do is keep them watered and free of trash,” said Cortier. “We will have our gardeners water the pots but we hope residents will help keep them clear of trash and looking nice.”