Portraits of dogs from @dogsoflarchmontvillage. “All photos are taken with pawrental consent.”

Of course, the dogs of Larchmont have an Instagram account. And why not? The canine community of Larchmont is very important to the success of the street. Many Larchmont businesses have community water bowls strategically placed by their door, signaling a pet-friendly establishment. Others welcome pups in for treats. And that’s how Jewel Waters, the human behind the account @dogsoflarchmontvillage, got started.

We met Waters through Instagram and were delighted to learn she’s part of the Larchmont business community. Waters is the assistant clinic manager at Skin Laundry at 132 N. Larchmont Blvd., where she helps manage the day-to-day operations of the clinic. Waters has been with the company for two years and helped open the Larchmont clinic. She’s naturally outgoing and friendly. From her post at the front of the clinic, she welcomes everyone into the space and keeps an eye on the street.

“I love the Larchmont Village community,” Waters told the Buzz. A native New Yorker, Waters moved to sunny Los Angeles several years ago for the weather. She lives in nearby Midcity, close enough to take the bus to work since she doesn’t drive.

“I started meeting the dogs when they would stop by for a treat,” said Waters. “Dogs are very smart, they remember where they got treats and keep coming back.”

Recently, she took in the water bowl when she heard about a respiratory infection going around, but that hasn’t stopped her regular canine customers from stopping by for a treat.

“Most dogs just want a treat, they aren’t that interested in the water,” Waters told us.