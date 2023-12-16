Starbird Fried Chicken Open on Beverly Blvd

Starbird offers crispy fried Chicken Tenders in three flavors including a vegetarian option.

Fried chicken is having a moment. Starbird is the latest specialty fried chicken restaurant to open in the neighborhood. Le Coupè in Melrose Hill is the passion of Chef Craig Walker and his wife Kristen to bring their brand of Southern Hospitality to LA. Starbird is a new fast-food venture from The Culinary Edge, a restaurant consultant based in San Francisco. Both are hoping that crispy fried chicken will replace the all-American beef burger.

Starbird Fairfax is now open at 7150 Beverly Blvd., just one block west of the intersection of Beverly and La Brea Blvd. The Starbird concept is premium fast food with a tech component that lets customers order ahead or from a kiosk in the restaurant. The Beverly Blvd location has space for dining in and a patio for those who prefer to eat outside.

We stopped by shortly after they opened to check out the space and sample the food which staff said they prepare to order, making all the salads and sauces fresh each day. The food and the vibe are an elevated fast-food experience. The company prides itself on offering premium chicken with no antibiotics and only the freshest ingredients for their salads. They bake the brioche bread they use for their sandwiches and offer gluten-free options as well. They offer a vegetarian version of chicken called Gardenbird. The pricing is higher than your typical fast-food restaurant with prices starting at $10 for a classic chicken sandwich. The salads are generously loaded with crisp lettuce and topped with chicken with prices starting around $14.

The company teamed with the Alameda Point Craft Soda to offer a variety of fountain drink flavors including Hangar 25 Cola, Hangar 25 Diet Cola, Cable Car Lemon Lime, Lost Island Ginger Beer, Oaktown Root Beer, Olde Fountain Cream Soda, Mango Sparkling Water. They also offer lemonade and iced tea.

“We like the idea of partnering with a smaller company and the flavor of drinks made with cane sugar,” explained Casey Hilder, Director of Marketing for Starbird.

Starbird has more than a dozen locations in the Bay area and is opening up several restaurants in Southern California as well as offering franchises in other states.

To coincide with the opening of Starbird Fairfax – LA, Starbird partnered with GiftAMeal. Customers can scan the GiftAMeal menu QR code and upload a photo of their meal to donate a full meal to the Los Angeles Food Bank. For every additional photo shared on social media through GiftAMeal, an extra meal will be donated.

Starbird Fairfax – LA offers dine-in, carry-out via pick-up, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. They are open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.