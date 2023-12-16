Olivade Verte with Crostini, the perfect holiday dip! (photos from Deborah Brooks)

Olivade. A word not part of my vocabulary until a recent vacation in Bordeaux, France. A visit to a local olive oil shop a few doors down from our airbnb introduced me to olivade and the subtle but important difference between tapenade and olivade. Authentic tapenade contains anchovies while olivade does not. Who knew? Not I. I was happy to learn that I always should look at labels when purchasing tapenade. In addition, both forms of the briny olive condiment have their origins in France. I always assumed it was Italy. So much wonderful information thanks to a knowledgeable store manager eager to educate us on the divine local products of Southern France. And yes, we did ship home a boxful of goodies. Unfortunately, the one item that didn’t make it intact was the jar of olivade verte or green olivade. So, off to the kitchen to create my own version. I discovered that it’s an easy recipe when using a food processor. Of course, if you want to be absolutely authentic, a mortar and pestle is the way to go.

What I love about olivade verte, besides the creamy, complex flavors smeared on crisp baguette, is that it’s the perfect party dip whether entertaining at home or bringing to a holiday party. It’s safe to keep unrefrigerated for hours. Always important when sharing with friends and family. It’s also a blank canvas in a way. You can mix up whatever olives you love, though I recommend balancing a briny olive with a sweeter creamier one. A variety of olive oils and herbs can also change up the flavors. And as for texture, it can be as chunky or as smooth as your palate desires

Chef’s tips and suggestions:

Use a stuffed olive for additional flavor. I chose sundried tomato-stuffed olives that I found at World Market. They have a wonderful selection of olives. Garlic, almond, or traditional pimento stuffed olives would work, as well. I balanced the brininess with creamy Castelvetrano olives. Make sure they’re pitted!



Capers are a must for flavor.



Parsley was my herb of choice to brighten and balance the saltiness and brine. For additional flavor, fresh thyme, basil, tarragon or rosemary would all work.



Orange zest was a last minute addition the second time I made this and I have to say I will never make olivade without it. It adds so much zingy character to the dip. I brought it to a holiday party and it was a hit. One woman said she wanted to eat the entire bowl with a spoon!



While I love a chunky olivade; a smoother texture is easier to spread on the crostini or crackers.



Olivade is naturally gluten-free. To make your appetizer tray 100% gluten-free replace the crostini with gluten-free crackers.



Homemade crostini are so easy to make. Like a big tray of toast in the oven.

Olivade Verte with Crostini

1 cup drained sundried tomato-stuffed olives

1 cup drained pitted Castelvetrano olives

1 large clove garlic, chopped

2 T drained capers

1 cup parsley leaves

Pinch of Aleppo pepper (milder) or red pepper flakes (hotter)

2 T fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup very good extra virgin olive oil

Zest one orange

Toppings

Additional olive oil

A few capers

Orange zest

Put the olives, garlic, capers, parsley, Aleppo pepper and lemon juice in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the processing blade. Process until chunky and broken down. Scrape down sides and pulse a few more times. With the motor running add in the 1/4 cup of EVOO. Again scrape down sides to combine all ingredients. Process until desired consistency.

Transfer the olivade to a mixing bowl and mix in the orange zest. Refrigerate if not using right away. When ready to serve, top with a few capers, additional orange zest and a good drizzle of EVOO. Serve with homemade crostini and/or crackers.

Crostini



1 baguette

Very good extra virgin olive oil

Kosher or finishing salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees



Line one or two baking sheets with parchment paper depending on how large your baking sheets are and now many crostini you want to make. I have half sheet pans and was able to fit about 2 dozen slices of baguette at a time.

Slice the baguette about a half-inch thick. I cut the slices straight vs. on the bias as I find the smaller crostini easier to handle when topped with the olivade.