2024 Homeless Count January 25

Volunteers from the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council and the Mid City West Community Council conducted the 2022 homeless count for our local neighborhoods last night. (photos from GWNC and MCWCC)

Volunteers are needed to assist with the city’s annual homeless count scheduled for January 22, 24, and 25, 2024, with the Wilshire Koretaown count taking place on Thursday, January 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The annual Los Angeles Homeless Count, conducted every January by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, covers every census tract in the city and requires hundreds of volunteers. This “point in time” census helps plan for and direct services to the thousands of people now living on our streets.

Over the years, we have reported on as well as participated in the count. There are various ways to help out, all of which are relatively easy. The actual counting is done in pairs or small groups, and mostly from cars – and it takes just a couple of hours of your time. If you’ve ever wanted to help homelessness in Los Angeles, this is an easy way to make a difference.

Volunteers in both the Greater Wilshire and Mid City West areas will be organizing efforts to count the census tracts in their respective neighborhoods.

