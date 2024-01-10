Buzzing LA’s Theater Scene

We hope our expanding theater coverage inspires a younger more diverse audience to see live theatre in LA.

At the end of last year, our wonderful Buzz theater writer Laura Foti Cohen made a great suggestion. What if the Buzz leaned into coverage of live theater? In this post-pandemic environment, Laura noticed that many live theaters were still been struggling to get patrons in seats. Also, it’s time to get a younger more diverse audience interested too.

“Without an audience, of any age, not only does today’s theater suffer, the future of the art form is in jeopardy,” wrote Laura in 2022.

With nearly 300 reviews posted over nearly six years, Laura is an expert on the local theater scene. So we jumped on her suggestion and with her assistance we have added two new writers to help Laura cover more theater. We added a new story section on the front page of the website so you can easily find all our theater coverage, appropriately titled “Theater.”

Check out Laura’s post today “The Buzz: Your Home for 2024 Theater Coverage” and see what we’ve got planned. We hope it will inspire you to attend some of the marvelous theater we are lucky to have in Los Angeles. As always, let us know what you think too.