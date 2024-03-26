507 N. Larchmont Blvd Squatter Arrested

A squatter at 507 N. Larchmont Blvd. was arrested by LAPD after committing several break-ins in the neighborhood. The owner is proposing to tear down the bungalow and build a seven-story 100% affordable housing project.

Frustrated by numerous break-ins and aggressive behavior from a squatter illegally residing at 507 N. Larchmont Blvd, several Larchmont Village neighbors organized an effort to have the person arrested last night following another break-in at a residence in the 400 hundred block of Arden Blvd.

Neighbors told the Buzz the situation goes back months when residents at the Larchmoyne at 515 N. Larchmont Blvd contacted LAPD complaining about a squatter who was peeking into their building and harassing tenants.

According to Lauren Graham, property manager of The Larchmoyne Apartments, the problems started in October 2023.

“Since October 19th, multiple people were going in and out of the large unlocked storage containers behind the house at all times day and night, as seen by my tenants from the 2nd and 3rd floors,” wrote Graham in a letter to LAPD officers in Wilshire Division. “Then people moved into the house by breaking the front door window. Hearing punching of walls and loud yelling/arguing was of great concern so I called the owner again to inform him that the dangerous problem was escalating. He called the police who responded quickly. The man refused to come out so they waited for backup. He was removed and the owner said he would secure the property to prevent this from happening again.”

According to Graham, property owners Shawn Ebrahimian and Sean Tabibian did not secure the house and property allowing others to move in.



“The house has no electricity, no heat and maybe even no water since I had to call DPW when a stream of water was seen running down the driveway into the street about 3 weeks ago,” wrote Graham.

“The police have been called to intervene several times with the latest calls on Friday, March 15th when the squatter was building a fire in the fireplace with wood debris causing a scary red glow on the walls, sparks seen rising through the living room windows and a massive accumulation of smoke that filled the house and spilled outside from the open door. My tenants could smell it in their apartments,” wrote Graham.

Graham said she provided the officers with the owner of the property’s name and cell phone number but was told “he didn’t want to press charges so the man was released.”

“Two days later, Sunday, March 17th at 8:00 am one of my tenants texted me photos and a video of the same man sitting on the roof of the house looking directly into her apartment, freaking her out,” wrote Graham. “She called 9-1-1 and the officers showed up 20 minutes later. Again, they handcuffed him and called the owner who didn’t want to press charges and LAPD released the man.”

Graham also reported an incident that happened on March 11th when the man tried to get into a tenant’s car. The woman drove off in fright and did not make a police report.

“It is terribly unsettling to pass by this property not knowing if we could be harassed or worse and to live this close to a potential safety hazard such as fire,” wrote Graham. “We appreciate any assistance you can provide to create a safer neighborhood for all of us to live without fear.”

LAPD Wilshire Division SLO Josh Parker told the Buzz LAPD observed the suspect’s violent behavior was escalating. At first, officers thought there was more than one man involved but soon realized it was the same suspect who was harassing residents with attempted home invasions and burglaries. He was able to escape arrest by disappearing into 507 N. Larchmont.

“We realized it was the same guy operating the neighborhood for months,” said Parker.

“Every time a citizen would call, he’d be gone before we could arrive, seeking shelter at 507 N. Larchmont, and wouldn’t come out when ordered.”

According to Parker, there is a broken window near the front door which is likely how the man gets into the house and the police can’t go in without a warrant or permission from the owner to make an arrest.

After another break-in over the weekend, neighbors alerted police and the man was tracked down to 507 N. Larchmont. He refused to leave the house when ordered by the police helicopter who eventually left the scene. This time, the owners gave police permission to enter but not break down the door, if necessary, explained Parker. After 30 minutes, police left the scene but they were certain the suspect would return to the house on Arden. When he did, police were able to take him into custody without incident. Paker said the man was out on probation for multiple burglaries. He is now being held without bail until a judge can review his case.

“LAPD has been very responsive, three different people have been arrested but they are let out immediately,” Sean Tabibian told the Buzz. “We will do whatever it takes to secure the property but we don’t want to board it up while we are waiting.”

Tabibian and Ebrahimian filed plans with the city last December to build a seven-story, 100% affordable housing project under the Mayor’s Executive Directive 1. They are currently waiting for approvals from the city to start their project. He told the Buzz he thinks boarding up the building would make it even more attractive to squatters.

“There is a lot the owners can do to secure this building,” Parker told the Buzz. “They can fix the window, they can also file a trespass authorization with Wilshire Division then we can arrest anyone squatting on the property.

Parker told the Buzz he hopes the owners of the building will meet with him soon.

“The owners of the building need to make the next steps to get the community to trust them and be on the same page with the community, said Parker. “We all want housing but it’s hard to imagine what might happen if these owners can’t secure a single-family, one-story house, what might happen if something goes wrong with their seven-story construction project. The existing neighbors should feel safe.”