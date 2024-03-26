Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village News

Assistance League Prom Day

By Patricia Lombard
Students at the Assistance League’s 2024 Prom Day. (photos from Kiel Fitzgerald)

Local volunteers brought glitz and glamour to 120 unhoused LAUSD students earlier this month at Assistance League’s Annual Prom Day. This year’s event took place at Emmerson College, which donated the space for the Pop Up boutique where students were invited to “shop” for everything they needed – prom dresses, shoes, accessories, make-up, and more— all free for the students thanks to generous donations from Prom Day sponsors.

Professional stylists were on hand to assist as well as local volunteers and Hancock Park NGA members Danielle Reyes, Olivia Kazanjian, Stephanie Johnson, Stephanie Gisondi-Little, Jennifer Feeney, and Peggy Davis, Assistance League Vice Chair.

Prom Day is an annual event that serves female-identifying students from the Los Angeles Unified School District’s (“LAUSD”) Homeless Education Office who are experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty. These students have maintained their grades while simultaneously managing extremely difficult life circumstances, according to the Assistance League.

“This year’s event included an educational component with four sessions for students on female empowerment,” Kiel Fitzgerald, Windsor Square resident and longtime NGA and Assistance League volunteer told the Buzz.

Prom Day was founded by Assistance League volunteers Linda Levine and Wendy Silver, explained Fitzgerald.

“For years, Linda and Wendy did everything on their own,” said Fitzgerald. “After Linda passed away during COVID, it was nice to have the staff pick up the event and keep it going.”

Volunteers and donations are welcome for next year’s Prom Day as well as other Assistance League projects. Click here for more information on how to support the work of Assistance League.

Fitzgerald having fun dressing students
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
507 N. Larchmont Blvd Squatter Arrested

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }