Assistance League Prom Day

Students at the Assistance League’s 2024 Prom Day. (photos from Kiel Fitzgerald)

Local volunteers brought glitz and glamour to 120 unhoused LAUSD students earlier this month at Assistance League’s Annual Prom Day. This year’s event took place at Emmerson College, which donated the space for the Pop Up boutique where students were invited to “shop” for everything they needed – prom dresses, shoes, accessories, make-up, and more— all free for the students thanks to generous donations from Prom Day sponsors.

Professional stylists were on hand to assist as well as local volunteers and Hancock Park NGA members Danielle Reyes, Olivia Kazanjian, Stephanie Johnson, Stephanie Gisondi-Little, Jennifer Feeney, and Peggy Davis, Assistance League Vice Chair.

Prom Day is an annual event that serves female-identifying students from the Los Angeles Unified School District’s (“LAUSD”) Homeless Education Office who are experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty. These students have maintained their grades while simultaneously managing extremely difficult life circumstances, according to the Assistance League.

“This year’s event included an educational component with four sessions for students on female empowerment,” Kiel Fitzgerald, Windsor Square resident and longtime NGA and Assistance League volunteer told the Buzz.

Prom Day was founded by Assistance League volunteers Linda Levine and Wendy Silver, explained Fitzgerald.

“For years, Linda and Wendy did everything on their own,” said Fitzgerald. “After Linda passed away during COVID, it was nice to have the staff pick up the event and keep it going.”