Anderson-Munger YMCA Summer Soiree to Honor Civic Leaders

The Anderson Munger Family YMCA will be celebrating its 9th year anniversary at the YMCA’s rooftop underneath the stars on Friday, August 18th at 6:30 pm with catering provided by Homeboy Industries. For their first fundraising dinner, the Y will honor local civic leaders Jane Gilman, Co-Founder and now retired publisher of the Larchmont Chronicle, Scot Clifford, former Hollywood YMCA & Anderson Munger Family YMCA Board Member, and Michael Pak, founder of the Koreatown Run Club.

“We are celebrating people who have made an impact in the community while raising funds to support the Y’s program such as weekly free community vegetable and fruit distribution, water safety classes for kids, resident camp to Big Bear, and Youth & Government program for high school teens to name a few,” Rae Jin, Anderson Munger Family YMCA Executive Director told the Buzz. LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell will also be on hand to accept the Y’s Social Impact Award.

Local businesses and residents have rallied to the call providing dozens of donations for the silent auction, including those listed below.

Clippers Basketball signed by season 2022 – 2023 players with a certificate, courtesy of LA Clippers secured by Jennifer Chung

LA Dodgers swag and tickets, valued at $500 courtesy of LA Dodgers, swag secured by Jennifer Chung, tickets donated by Scot and Wendy Clifford

Holiday Short Photo Session by Jess Koehler Photo valued at $400, secured by Chase Campen. Koehler is also offering $100 off for new clients who book a full session and are members of the Anderson Munger YMCA.

Larchmont Buzz Ad, 6 months valued at $2,400 or $400/m courtesy of Larchmont Buzz

Christmas Tree, wreath, and pumpkins valued at $400, courtesy of Wilshire Rotary Club

Pumpkins valued at $300, courtesy of Wilshire Rotary Club

LA Kings Floor Seats (2) courtesy of LA Kings secured by LA Metro MA Team

Dining for two at the Jonathan Club with Bill Ahmanson as a chauffeur in one of his antique cars courtesy of Scot and Wendy Clifford (priceless!)

805 Brewery items secured by LA Metro MA Team

Daesang items secured by Janet Burt

Summer Soiree Wooden Chess Set, valued at $200 courtesy of Ron Reyes

A Wine Basket valued at $200.

El Coyote Basket valued at $150, courtesy of Margie Christoffersen

Taliwaggers gift basket and a gift card valued at $150, courtesy of Todd Warner

Beyond Yoga, gift basket (value TBD)

Diptyque (diffuser and fragrance) valued at $210

DU/Er Apparel gift certificate valued up to $149

Teeth Cleaning & Whitening Kit, courtesy of Dr. May Anaraki, D.D.S.

Botox valued at $500, courtesy of Dr. Angelique Campen, MD

LA Galaxy platinum seating with Free Parking Pass, courtesy of LA Galaxy, Secured by LA Metro MA team

Tickets and sponsorships start at $125. Please click here for more information.