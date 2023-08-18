The Week Ahead: Events for August 19-25, 2023

So glad you could join us this week because The Academy Museum is bringing its ‘A’ game with a slew of happenings and something for everyone on its calendar. Say farewell to a distant, yet delightful summer series (until next year) at The Huntington, and hello to some new events and venues, including an Olive Oil Tasting event at the Moxy AC Hotel in DTLA and Sizzling Salsa (dance not dip) at The Autry. There’s also Brew at the LA Zoo and Boy George at The Bowl, as well as free Pilates in Larchmont Village and Blood Drive at The OG Farmers Market on Fairfax and Third. So go forth and conquer, my friends, and until we meet again, I wish you nothing but peace, love, and happiness. Right on.

Arts, Culture, Olive Oil, and Boy George

Oodles upon noodles of good stuff happening at the Academy Museum all week long, including movie screenings, workshops, and silent films with live musical accompaniment. Bring the kids to a late morning showing of Encanto, with Prop Workshop to follow, on Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively. And why not drop by later that evening at 7:30 p.m., to check out David Byrne’s (founding member, lead singer, and principal songwriter of the Talking Heads) American Utopia – a “boisterous document” by Spike Lee, David Byrne, and cinematographer Ellen Kuras of Byrne’s acclaimed Broadway show of the same name.

THEN, even more good stuff on Sunday, August 20, as Silent Sundays at the Academy Museum presents The Racket (1927) with live musical accompaniment by Michael Mortilla at 2 p.m. Director Lewis Milestone followed his Oscar-winning direction of the comedy Two Arabian Knights – awarded at the first Academy Awards in 1928 – with this gangster thriller; one of his final silent films and a nominee for Outstanding Picture, also in the first year of the Academy Awards. Fun Fact: The film was long believed lost until one surviving copy was found in Howard Hughes’s personal collection and preserved by the Academy Film Archive. And, my goodness, the list just keeps going on and on, continuing Friday, August 25 from 5-7 p.m. with a Teen Council Powered Workshop: Beyoncé. The Academy Museum Teen Council presents workshops celebrating its Summer of Music concert film screenings with a series of workshops before the night’s screening of Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé at 7:30 p.m., part of the museum’s limited film series Summer of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020. Learn choreography while singing your heart out to Beyoncé’s hits during karaoke. All workshops are free with museum admission and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Museum admission is free for youth ages 17 and under. Film screening tickets must be purchased separately. Check the museum’s full calendar here.

Next up, my friends at Street Food Cinema are bringing it yet again, with the 25th Anniversary Screening of The Parent Trap (Lindsey Lohan version) out on The Autry lawn in Griffith Park this Saturday, August 19. And if you’re not familiar with the plot: identical twins Annie and Hallie, separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents, discover each other for the first time at summer camp and make a plan to bring their wayward parents back together. Aww, good ole wholesome family fun. Bring a picnic blanket and the fam, including your beloved pooch, to watch this oldie but goodie film projected on the biggest screen you’ve ever seen. Some of the city’s tastiest food trucks and local bands will be also on hand, as will select museum galleries open for your viewing pleasure, pre-show. Tickets range from $22-$27 for Adults and $10-$15 for Kids. Date Night Package available for $119. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Movie at 8:30 p.m.

And Summer Evening Strolls at The Huntington, one of my favorite places in all of sprawling LA County, offers you one last chance this Sunday, August 20 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. to immerse yourself in botanical wonder as the sun sets below the horizon. Located in San Marino, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens sweet summer offering of Twilight Garden Strolls, gave visitors the opportunity to explore the 120+ acres of gardens with friends and family, or solo, in those precious last hours of the summer sun. The Huntington’s eateries will also be open later than usual, as will the fabulous Huntington Store. Please note that the Galleries, Library, Conservatory, and Children’s Garden will all close at their regular times. Advance ticket required. Tickets are $5-$20 and FREE for Members. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (daily); closed Tues.

Can you pass the olive oil, please? Why should Fri, Sat, and Sun have all the fun, when you can head on over to the La Lo La Rooftop (a lush terrace on the 34th floor of the Moxy AC Hotel DTLA) on a Tuesday – August 22 to be exact – for The Feast of the California Olive, complete with amazing views that sweep all the way to the Hollywood Hills! Discover the history of California Olive Oil from 10x internationally awarded Nuvo Olive Oil, with olives sourced from Nuvo’s 135-year old, family-owned orchard located in Sierra Nevada. Indulge in a 3-course seasonal “culinary journey” from Chef Isaac Gamboa that includes a trio of flavor pairings with olive oil, and specialty olive oil and balsamic cocktails (hmmm, that sounds…exotic). Each tasting experience lasts 1.5 hours with time slots available from 5-9 p.m. The cost is $95/person; very limited seating available. Parking at the hotel is $30.

The Autry is also serving up Vibroso “Salsa With Vibes” this week, as part of its popular Sizzling Summer Nights series that will carry on this Thursday, August 24 from 6-9 p.m. Dance the night away on a cool late summer evening with L.A.’s best salsa and Latin fusion bands at the Autry in Griffith Park. These low cost outdoor events include free salsa lessons with an instructor; access to museum galleries; a separate children’s dance floor; tacos, margaritas, and other light refreshments (available for purchase), and much more. Don’t miss out, Sizzling Summer Nights usually sell out, so hurry up and click on that buy ticket button! Tickets will be available online until the day of the event; there will be no cash sales at the door. Admission is $5 per Member Ticket and $25 for General Admission Ticket. BUY TICKETS HERE. Regular museum hours are Sat and Sun from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Tues-Fri from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

And happening just around the corner, or at least close by, is Brew at the LA Zoo, “L.A.’s most unique brew fest,” said somebody, now in its 11th year! The highlight of the summer event season returns on Friday, August 25 with beers and ciders from 40+ local craft and microbreweries for your finicky tastebuds to judge, and live music, pop-up animal keeper talks, tasty eats, zoo animals, and more to indulge all your other senses. Beat the lines and get the most out of the evening by choosing Early Entry or VIP admission. Standard admission includes a limited-edition 5 oz. beer cup (Designated Drivers get a souvenir cup for unlimited soft drink refills). VIPs enjoy early entry, as well as two exclusive lounges with specialty goodies. It’s a 6 p.m. start time for EE/VIPs and 7 p.m. for Standard ticket holders. Event will wrap up around 11 p.m. This is a 21+ only event. Tickets are as follows: Standard/Member/DD $75/$65/$50. Early Entry/Member/DD $125/$100/$75. VIP/Member/DD: $175/$165/$145.

Oh man, it’s Boy George and Culture Club at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 and tickets are still available! When you think of the ‘80s, Boy George and Culture Club are always in the mix, a UK band that embraced the “brash styles of glam rock and the open-mindedness of post-punk” to create a truly new form of pop music. Let some of their greatest hits, like “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” wrap you up in a cozy cocoon of nostalgia. “Boy George’s flamboyant sense of style and crossdressing (and his barbed tongue) made them sensations, but it all came back to the idea of making music that would bring together people of different cultures, backgrounds, and ethnicities.” Be there when the Grammy winners who defined an era return to the Bowl. Tickets range from a very affordable $22 up to $224, depending on availability. Showtime is at 8 p.m. both nights.

Community and Local Government

One of Larchmont Village’s newest denizens, DUER, is offering another FREE Pilates class this weekend, and once again, you’re invited to partake. The store has just relocated to 129 N. Larchmont and the staff can’t wait to welcome you into the new space. They’ve partnered with Club Pilates General Manager and instructor Aleeah Sutton to host complimentary in-store Pilates classes as part of its Sunday Pilates Series that take place from 9-9:50 a.m. So come on over this Sunday, August 20, with your mat and water bottle, and leave the rest to them! Spaces are limited, so kindly RSVP to confirm your attendance. See you there!

And the Mid City West Neighborhood Council is back in action this week with a Planning and Land Use Committee meeting on Monday, August 21 and one for its Executive Council on Wednesday, August 23. Check Mid City’s calendar for a full schedule of meetings. Please Note: all MCW meetings are held at the Pan Pacific Park Senior Center (lunch room) located at 141 S. Gardner St.

Your local NC, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, also has a few meetings on the calendar this week, and it’s one for the all important Land Use Committee on Tuesday, August 22 and another for the all important Quality of Life Committee on Wednesday, August 23. Please check the NC’s website for details, agendas, and full schedule here.

Finally, more do-gooding for your community and fellow man is happening this Friday, August 25, and it’s in the form of a Blood Drive at the Original Farmers Market from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Cedars-Sinai bloodmobile bus will be back with a sleek new look, welcoming you to check out their fresh wheels on its very first public unveiling! So come enjoy special treats after you kindly roll up your sleeves to give blood, and they’ll even throw in a complimentary gift card to thank you for your selfless act. Free all day parking validation will be given. Walk-ins welcome. For more info contact Dracula Dave at (310) 717-5996 or [email protected]