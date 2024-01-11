Baby and Me Classes at Pilgrim School Starting January 20

Pilgrim School is starting Baby and Me classes on January 20 at their Koreatown campus.

Pilgrim School is hosting an exciting and educational series of Baby & Me classes, starting Saturday, January 20! Members of the community are invited to participate in this enriching and fun-filled winter session, held on their beautiful campus located in Koreatown.

Pilgrim School has been a leading Independent School in our community since 1965, educating students from 18-months through 12th grade. Their Early Education program is for students from 18-months to five years old.

Baby & Me classes are specially designed to provide a nurturing environment for little ones (ages 12-24 months) and their caregivers to bond and learn together. Each class will run for 45 minutes, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. January 20, 27, February 3, 10 & 24. A perfect way to start the weekend with your favorite little person.

During this interactive session, you and your little one will engage in a variety of stimulating activities, including songs, stories, sensory play, and creative movement. Their experienced and passionate Pilgrim Early Childhood instructors will guide you through age-appropriate activities that promote cognitive development, motor skills, and social interaction.

Pilgrim’s Early Education program forms students who delight in discovery and encourages them to share their findings with those around them. During these formative years, educators place great emphasis on the intellectual, emotional, and social skills needed to be successful both inside and outside of the classroom.

Pilgrim School is committed to providing a joyful experience for learners of all ages. Their littlest learners love exploring their outdoor classroom with trees, plants, and open spaces to create a calming and stimulating atmosphere with diverse play areas, including a sandbox, sensory tables, and art areas, to encourage exploration and creativity. Pilgrim Early Education Students are introduced to foundational concepts through storytelling, art, and music, which encourages them to treat play as a tool to holistically understand themselves and the world around them.

If you’re interested in learning more about their Baby & Me series starting this month, or about their educational childcare programs, please click here for more information or email [email protected].