Local First Responders Honored

Our local first responders were honored this week by the Wilshire Rotary and the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce in a joint luncheon of the two community service groups at The Ebell of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rotarians presented their annual vocational awards for local police and fire departments and the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce presented their Trailblazer Award to Sgt. A.J. Kirby for his service to the community.

“We appreciate our local police and firefighters and are honored to recognize their efforts, sometimes they literally put their lives on the line and sacrifice so much to do their jobs,” said Janice Prior, Wilshire Rotary President. “We are honored to show this recognition of our gratitude for all they do to keep our community safe.”

Each year, the Rotary asks the fire and police department leadership to identify two honorees who provide exceptional and distinguished service. This year’s recipients were Firefighter, Jess Gonzales and Police Officer Ian O’Brien. Officer Gonzales was unable to attend the luncheon.

Recently retired LAPD Sargent A.J. Kirby was recognized for his three decades of service to the city with the Trailblazer Award from the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce with Chamber members Chris Develin, Jonathan Engel, and Jane Gilman offering words of commendation and praise for Kirby’s commitment to the community and his service over the past 30 years.