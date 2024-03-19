Blood Drive Tomorrow at the Wednesday Larchmont Farmers Market

Cedars-Sinai will be at the Wednesday Larchmont Farmers Market for Hema-Help Hump Day.

The Cedars-Sinai Blood Mobile is coming to the Wednesday Larchmont Farmer’s Market tomorrow for Hema-Help Hump Day. Look for the big red Bloodmobile Bus in front of the farmers market parking lot to make a life-saving donation starting at 10 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

“We always need blood donations and are very excited because this is our first time on Larchmont Blvd,” said Dave Keys, also known as “Dracula Dave,” who heads up the Community Blood Program.

“Anyone who donates also gets a free health screening, they can find out their blood type and choose a gift card from either Star Bucks or In-N-Out Burger,” said Keys, who told us he recently celebrated his 100th donation! “We try to make it fun!”

Keys recommends eating before you donate as well as drinking water.

“It’s always a good idea to eat before you give blood,” said Keys. “Drinking water is a good idea too because it makes the donation go faster. Usually, it just takes between 8-10 minutes to donate blood.”

The average person has between 8-10 units of blood in their body so donating one unit is easy, explained Keys. FDA rules changed and many people can now give blood.

“We recently had an 87-year-old donate blood very successfully,” said Keys. “it’s vitally important that everyone knows they can make a donation.”

FDA agency’s recent guidance has adjusted the eligibility criteria which may allow someone to donate if they previously weren’t able to such as:

Great Britain/Ireland/U.K. residents–travelers

Inclusive gender–neutral questions

Same–sex partners

Covid–19 illness

The majority of common daily medications are allowed

Blood donation is open to all ages 16/17/18 & up (no upper age limit). Sixteen-year-olds and under who want to donate can click here to get a parental permission form.

COVID vax not mandatory, yet if boosted recently then donating is okay 72 hours after vaccination

If recently ill from COVID, needs to be at least 10 days until safe to give blood (feeling well & no symptoms at all)

Ink-work tattoos & body/ear piercings are accepted (if done at a Calif licensed shop)

Keys said walk-ins will be welcome but registration is helpful for the organizers so they can be prepared. We signed up to make a donation. It’s a nice way to give back and replace the blood a family member recently received. Click here to register or just show up.

Keys is happy to help individuals or companies set up their own community blood donations. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or text ( 310) 717-5996 text