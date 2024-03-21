Wilshire Rotary Inducts New Members and Selects Pagent of the Arts Competitor

Rotary District Governor Makiko Nakasone inducted new Rotary members Adeena Bleich, Ann Loveland, and Jim Moss.

The Wilshire Rotary Club inducted new members Adeena Bleich, Ann Loveland, and Jim Moss at a recent meeting at The Ebell of Los Angeles. Rotary District Governor Makiko Nakasone presided over the festivities.

“This was my first time inducting as many as four new members at once,” said Nakasone, who hails from the Glendale Rotary. “From their backgrounds and their participation in the club service projects even before they became members, I am convinced that I had the honor of inducting future leaders of the Wilshire Rotary Club today!”

As part of the festivities, Rotarians got a surprise performance from new member Patrick Fedigan who happens to be a trombonist.

Wilshire Rotarians at the Ebell of Los Angeles

Pageant Of The Arts Larchmont Charter student Judah Barson has been selected as a finalist competing in the Music Instrumental competition at the Rotary District Pageant of the Arts.

Wilshire Rotary Club proudly announces that another finalist has been selected to advance and compete against other skilled youth at the district-level Pageant Of The Arts on April 13, 2024.

Judah Barson, a student from Larchmont Charter, was selected a a finalist competing in the Music Instrumental competition at the district pageant of the arts.

“The dedication and skill of our local high school teens never cease to amaze me,” said Janice Prior, President of Wilshire Rotary Club. “The Pageant of the Arts serves as a testament to the vibrant creative spirit that thrives in our schools.” District Governor Makiko Nakasone with Judah Barson and Wilshire Rotary President Janice Prior.

The Pageant of the Arts is a national competition sponsored by the Rotary to showcase the talents of high school students by inviting them to express and refine their abilities in five broad arts categories: Art (2-dimensional or 3-dimensional), Dance, Music-Instrumental,

Music-Vocal, and Speech.



These contests, each presided over by accomplished judges from the respective fields, promise to identify and celebrate the next wave of talent burgeoning within our community.

This year’s final competition is set to take place at the First United Methodist Church of Glendale. Young artists will have the opportunity to present their talents and compete for noteworthy prizes in various artistic categories.

Cash prizes are to be awarded to the most outstanding performances: First Place across each art form receives $1,000, Second Place earns $500, and Third Place claims $250. Each prize aims not only to commend the artistic achievements of these young individuals but also to support their continued growth in the arts.

Rotary clubs within District 5280 are encouraged to sponsor artists, with the opportunity for these clubs to endorse one contestant per art category. This could include club contest winners or other sponsored talent.

Click here for more information about Pageant of the Arts.