City of LA Unveils “Paul R. Williams Square” in Recognition of Black History Month

CD13 Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez with Hollywood Partnership president Kathleen Rawson and Hollywood Together’s executive director, Michael Tessler unveiled Paul R. Williams Square last week. (photos from CD13)

The City of LA unveiled “Paul R. Williams Square” in recognition of Black History Month and the 130th birthday of the legendary Angeleno, world-renowned architect, and civil rights icon, Paul Revere Williams.

“Despite facing relentless discrimination, Paul R. Williams left an indelible impact on Los Angeles,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez at the ribbon-cutting. “Ahead of his 130th birthday this weekend, we are proud to open Paul R. Williams Square in Hollywood as a long-overdue recognition of his trailblazing career.”

Hollywood Together Foundation organized the event, “A Celebration of Paul Revere Williams,” that took place at Paul Williams Place on February 16th at the corner between N. St. Andrews Place and De Longpre Ave now known as “Paul R. Williams Place.”

Paul Revere Williams, the first Black architect to become a member of the American Institute of Architects, left an indelible mark on the landscape of Los Angeles. His contributions to architecture and civil rights continue to inspire generations. Hollywood Together Foundation recognizes his legacy and is committed to preserving it for future generations.

Hollywood Together’s executive director, Michael Tessler, has dedicated four years to establishing Paul R. Williams Place established Hollywood Together out of a desire to unite Hollywood’s many non-profits, businesses, and stakeholders to solve some of the community’s most pressing issues.

“Paul R. Williams represents the best of what Los Angeles has to offer.” said Tessler. “That rare blend of creativity and service above self. Our neighborhood honors his enduring legacy and sees this moment as an opportunity to galvanize. We believe that Hollywood can and should be so much more. We cannot uplift without uprooting, we can preserve our past while pursuing an ambitious future. It all begins with this event.”

The celebration also included a block party with live entertainment and street food. There was also a reception at Second Home Hollywood, a stunning building designed by Paul R. Williams for the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

The event was sponsored by Multihouse and Ardence & Bloom/North Coast Living, who support initiatives such as installing dozens of LED solar-powered tree lights, pressure washing sidewalks, removing trash, planting succulents, and painting over graffiti.