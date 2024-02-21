Hancock Park Posts Flood Warning Signs

Hancock Park residents posted signs on Lillian Way warning residents about potential flooding.

Fortunately, the streets in the Hancock Park cul de sac, Lillian Way and Clinton Street, did not flood in this week’s storm. But, just in case, residents were ready with street signs warning people to avoid parking near the storm drains.

The signs were made by the Hancock Park Homeowners Association and given to residents who live near the lowest lying areas most prone to flooding.

“The HPHOA ordered the signs and paid for them for the safety of our residents,” HPHOA President Cindy Chvatal-Keane told the Buzz. “Three residents have the signs at this point and we are looking into putting them on sawhorses so they can be stored between storms.”

The plan is to put the signs out when heavy rain is forecast so residents are reminded to avoid parking in the area.

“I’m glad we can do the city’s job for them,” resident Adam Greenfield told the Buzz. “The streets never flooded so maybe they fixed the problem?”

Following last week’s storm, the Mayor’s office said city crews were out filling potholes and cleaning storm drains to avoid flooding.

As of 8:00 AM on Wednesday, February 21, the City has reported the following operations and calls for service:

159 reports of fallen trees and branches, 82 reports resolved

98 reported flooding incidents including blockages of catch basins/storm drain blockages, 54 reports resolved

63 reports of debris and mudflow, 18 reports resolved

1,725 LADWP customers were experiencing outages as of 8:00 AM. Since Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 PM, 43,449 customers have had their power restored

As of 8:00 AM, LADWP is reporting that 2.691 billion gallons of stormwater has been captured, which would provide water for approximately 33,033 households in the city.

Around the city, roads are still closed. Mulholland Drive remains closed between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive with an additional soft closure on Benedict Canyon between Mulholland Drive and Hutton Drive. Soft closures also remain at Mulholland Drive and Coldwater Canyon Drive. Sepulveda Basin (between Burbank and Havenhurst and Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue) is closed due to flooding. And, one lane, northbound, on Pacific Coast Highway (south of Porto Marina Way) is closed due to a mudslide.

Considering all the rain, approximately 12.56 inches in February, our local neighborhood streets avoided major flooding. Forecasters are predicting the possibility of another storm next week.