City of Los Angeles Issues First Heat Advisory of the Season

Although it won’t be as warm on our side of the Hollywood Hills as in the Valleys (forecasts are that we’ll top out just under 90 degrees while the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys could hit 106), the City of Los Angeles has issued its first Heat Advisory of the year for the whole region, in effect from today (Friday) at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m. The advisory warns of potential risks from exposure to extreme heat, how to recognize heath exhaustion and heat stroke, and how to treat them.

According to the notice:

“Los Angeles is expecting the first significant heat event of the season from Friday through Sunday…During this heat event, it is important to be proactive from heat exposure. As temperatures rise, the City of Los Angeles urges Angelenos to plan and prepare to avoid heat exhaustion in your communities and for yourself.

The public can keep cool by identifying and resting in shade or a building with air conditioning and drinking plenty of water. If you do not live in an air-conditioned building, you may take refuge from the heat at a public library, recreation facility, senior center or other public air-conditioned building near you. You may call 311 to identify the cooling facilities closest to you, or visit the Cool Spots LA App. Drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors or in the shade, stay in a cool area, and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially if they have pre-existing health conditions. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Check on neighbors or others who may be sensitive to heat.”

Also, the city urges those who do have to be active outdoors during high temperatures to be especially careful.

“Take extra precautions if you work, exercise, or spend time outside. When possible, please reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. See images below for an explanation of signs and symptoms. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the OSHA recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments and to stay hydrated. Employers must provide access to sufficient water. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you suspect a heat stroke, this is an emergency! Call 911. Non-emergency information can be found by calling 311.”

Also, it’s important to remember that our pets are susceptible to the effects of high temperatures, too, including the needs to shelter in cool spaces, stay hydrated, and avoid walking on hot pavement, which can severely burn delicate paws. See this Buzz story from last fall for more good hot-weather pet tips and precautions from the LA Department of Animal Services.

Finally, experts recommend trying to find shade. Research shows that shade can reduce the temperature 30 to 40 degrees on a really hot day, which is why many cities are investigating ways to install shade at playgrounds and bus stops. Trees are also an excellent form of shade because they also clean the air and support wildlife. If you’re lucky enough to have a shady yard, don’t forget to thank your trees this weekend for helping to keep you cool…or consider planting some new trees if you would like more shade for your home and outdoor space.