The Week Ahead: Events for July 15-21, 2023

Music, music, more music, and a Silent Disco are on the menu this week, and I’m ready to be served! You also have lots of family-friendly events to choose from, including a Lotus Festival and celebration of Indonesian culture at Echo Park Lake, KCRW’s Summer Nights in Little Tokyo, a YOLA concert at the Disney Concert Hall, twilight strolls at the Zoo, and Street Food Cinema’s Wine Wednesdays (ok, this isn’t France or Italy, so this one might not be as kid-friendly as the others, but it deserved to be highlighted nonetheless). Now this is where I leave you to ponder your schedule. Toodles!

Arts, Culture, Odd Nights, and a Silent Disco

I have wonderful news to share for this Saturday, July 15, and it’s the YOLA National Festival Concert and Celebration at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, presenting a FREE day of music and family from 4-7 p.m. Join the YOLA National family led by LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel for the Festival’s culmination performance. The YOLA National Festival is a 10-day orchestra intensive that brings together young musicians from El Sistema-inspired programs nationwide, providing them with world-class music instruction, mentorship, and connection to other like-minded young musicians from across the country. Come for the Pre-Concert Activities in BP Hall at 4 p.m. and stay for the Performance in the Hall’s Main Auditorium at 5 p.m. Space is limited, so reserve your (free) tickets now.

KCRW Summer Nights is back! Well, they’ve actually been back since June, but this one’s just a short distance away at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on Saturday, July 15. Join KCRW and the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) in Little Tokyo for a party on the courtyard. Come dance the night away from 7-10 p.m. with sets from KCRW’s own DJ Travis Holcombe and DJ SiLVA. This exciting night of music and culture will also feature food trucks, a beer garden and free after-hours access to both museums. As the national repository of Japanese American history, JANM creates groundbreaking historical and arts exhibitions, educational public programs, award-winning documentaries, and innovative curriculum that illuminate the stories and the rich cultural heritage of people of Japanese ancestry in the United States. This event is FREE; RSVP here.

Next up is the super cool Lotus Festival, the 42nd annual to be exact, and it’s happening this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16 at Echo Lake Park. Come celebrate the beautiful and rich culture of Indonesia through food, art, performances, and The Lights of Dreams Lantern Event, an adaptation of The Vesak (or Waisak), the most important Buddhist religious event in Indonesia, that involves beautiful illuminated rice paper lanterns symbolizing hope for a brighter future, appreciation for loved ones, and memories of those who passed away. Tickets for the Lantern Event are $20-$30 (includes 1 lantern and materials to decorate). The festival will also feature a beer garden, dragon boat races, rides, booths, and more. Entrance into the festival is FREE. Click the Park link above for parking info and schedule of events. Hours are Sat. 12-8 p.m. and Sun. 12-7 p.m.

I’m here to inform you that the fine folks of Rooftop Cinema Club have put together a perfect pairing of words (and summer event series) with the creation of Wine Wednesdays, happening this week in DTLA. Sip on some vino as you immerse yourself in the panoramic views of LA’s skyline and sink into one of Rooftop Cinema Club’s comfy womfy lounge chairs, complete with wireless headphones and a stunning state-of-the-art LED screen. This would be a great date night option or chill night with friends, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to unwind and take in a rooftop flick. The Great Gatsby is the movie, ROW DTLA (Bldg. 1, Rooftop) is the location, 6:15 p.m. is the time, and Wednesday, July 19 is the date. Tickets are $25 for Regular Lounge Chair seating; Premium Lounge Chair is $30. Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine (courtesy of Porch Pounder); additional wine and drinks, popcorn and other goodies will be available for purchase as well. Doors at 6:15 p.m. Movie at 7:15 p.m.

Has the Petersen Automotive Museum always been this hip? The PASS THE AUX: Silent Disco at the Petersen is making me a believer and it’s happening on Friday, July 21 from 7-10 p.m. Join your peeps at the Petersen for an evening of cars, tunes, and good vibes for a night you won’t soon forget. Explore the second floor’s newish We Are Porsche exhibit then dance the night away while surrounded by amazing automotive history in the Meyer Gallery. Three channels of music from live DJs will be available for your choosing. Each ticket includes food and two drinks along with admission to the event and pair of head-phones to use while you’re there. This is an 18 and over event. Tickets start at $30 for non-mems and $20 for members. Email [email protected] for member discount code or become a member here.

And Zoo Friday Nights at the LA Zoo continues to delight the (informed) masses this Friday, July 21, with another Friday Night event from 6-9 p.m. Happening now through August 18, you’re invited to come see what the zoo animals and your fellow humans get up to during the twilight hours. Enjoy live music, a family dance party and games, and interactive education stations at no additional charge, plus paid add-ons like carousel rides, tasty treats, and stocked bars for the adult kids. Music and food trucks on-site this week include The All The Vibes Band and DJ Johnny Hawkes, with Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, Kona Ice, Border Grill, Rice Balls of Fire to satisfy all your heart’s desires. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for kids and $15 for members.

And we’ll finish this section off on a splendidly odd note with yet another cool event in that ‘hood, Odd Nights at The Autry in Griffith Park on Friday, July 21 from 5-10 p.m. Enjoy an evening al fresco at the Odd Market, an “indie” bazaar with food trucks, live music, and the coolest SoCal vendors for crafts, vintage items, home goods, and oddities. Focusing on local and sustainable products, the vendors are carefully curated to offer a diverse selection of high-quality, eco-friendly products, and locally sourced ingredients. Visitors can explore the museum’s galleries, gardens, and other exhibits while enjoying the festive atmosphere of the night market. Odd Nights at The Autry is “a great way to support local businesses and artists, while also experiencing the vibrant culture of Los Angeles.” And who wouldn’t want to do that? Tickets are $5 and Free for Autry Members; no RSVP required. FREE PARKING available at The Autry & the LA Zoo.

Community and Local Government

Announcement! Gather ‘round, people, and listen up because the Friends of the Library are having a Book Sale at the Fairfax Library this Saturday, July 15 from 12-4 p.m. Come support your neighborhood library and add to your book collection. The library is located at 161 S Gardner St.

And your local NC, and perpetual belle of the ball, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council has two meetings on the schedule this week. One for the Outreach Committee on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. sharp, and one for the Transportation Committee on Thursday, July 15, also at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the John C. Fremont Branch Library (6121 Melrose Ave). Check the GWNC’s website for agendas, cancellations, and full schedule.