Final Days of Prospr Sale

By Staff Writer

Sponsored

Prospr is closing the Beverly Blvd store in just ten days. Everything in the store is on sale for 60% off. Here’s a sample of the wonderful items still available in this amazing home decor shop. And, Buzz readers get free local delivery when they mention the Buzz!

The collection includes…

  • Bolts of high-end fabric by Clarence House, Scalamandre, J. Robert, Scott, and so many more.
  • High-end art books, interior design, books, and reference books.
  • Art from the 18th Century to Mid-20th Century.
  • Antique furniture as well as designer brands like Dennis & Leen, William Switzer, Charles Pollock, Paul Ferrante, J. Robert, Scott, Nancy Corzine.
  • Antique and Designer lighting from table lamps to chandeliers to sconces. Styles range from French country to Empire to Louis XV & XVI to Regency period, As well as Mid-Century Modern.
  • Small decorative art includes La Baccarat, Royal Worcester, Royal Vienna, Limoges, & Herend.
  • There are silver serving dishes, and mirrors, large and small.

    It’s a huge collection up for grabs, and at these prices, if you leave without an antique, you didn’t come in for one.
Staff Writer
