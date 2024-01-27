Greek Style Lemon Roasted Root Vegetables

It was a sad day for Larchmont Blvd when Le Petit Greek closed its doors, which had been a mainstay since we moved to the neighborhood in 1989. Though most options were no longer available to me, once I switched to a plant-based diet, seeing the closed sign evoked fond memories of family dinners on their patio. Of note, were the bright lemon roasted potatoes which came as a side dish with many of the entrees.
Fast forward to last Wednesday perusing the goods at the Larchmont Farmers Market. Root vegetables were in abundance, as they are a winter staple. Big bins of red and new potatoes from Hernandez Family Farms as well as piles of bright orange carrots and delicate Japanese turnips from Frecker Farms all called out to me to assemble into a dish somehow. It was when I was picking the potatoes that the memories of the unctuous lemon roasted potatoes came to mind. And that’s when I decided to rewrite Greek culinary history by adding the carrots and the turnips, and of course, veganizing it with a plant-based chicken stock. Because that’s what I do! I found this carton at Ralph’s and it’s available online. Veggie stock is a good vegan option as well, so no worries if you can’t find this brand where you shop.
Once home I got busy scrubbing the vegetables, as I was going to leave the skins on, except for the carrots. Fresh veggies from farmers markets tend to have more dirt. (It’s a good thing!) That’s when a minuscule friend crawled out of the turnip bag to say hello. Check out the photos. I haven’t seen a ladybug in quite a long time. It felt like a good omen as these beloved little creatures are thought to bring good luck.
After I let her have a good snack on the turnip greens, I gently coaxed her into a cup and placed her on a plant in my yard, where I hope she has found safety and sanctuary and any aphids that might be lurking. I then got back to work and prepped and assembled the rest of the ingredients, which was quite simple and quick. The lengthy part of the dish was in the roasting time, 80 minutes.
And the results? Absolutely fabulous! Dare I say that I prefer my take on this recipe? The mix of root vegetables added texture, flavor, and vivid color that isn’t in the traditional version. It makes a great side dish for a variety of entrees, as well as great leftovers to add to a breakfast burrito, a buddha bowl or simply reheated for a snack.
If you’re craving a bit of Larchmont nostalgia, try this modern take on tradition. You can also enjoy their dishes at their new restaurant, Greek Eats at 8236 W. Third Street.
And remember to be kind to all creatures great and small.
Greek Style Lemon Roasted Root Vegetables
Serves 6-8 as a side dish.
3 ½ lbs. mixed root vegetables (i.e. small white potatoes, red new potatoes, carrots and Japanese turnips)
6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 T Kosher salt or to taste
1 heaping T dried oregano
½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 ½ cups vegan chicken broth or vegetable broth
Toppings:
Freshly chopped Italian parsley or herbs of choice
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Scrub vegetables well. Peel carrots. Do not peel other vegetables.
Cut potatoes in wedges. Cut carrots in very thick sticks. Leave small turnips whole. Cut larger turnips in half.
In a very large bowl toss the vegetables and sliced garlic with the olive oil.
Add the salt and the oregano, crumbling it up as you add it to the vegetables. Toss to coat well.
Add the lemon juice and toss to coat.
Add the broth and toss to coat.
Please note that I add the ingredients in layers to ensure even coating.
Pour the entire mixture into a large baking pan. I used a 10 x 15 x 2 glass baking dish.
If using a metal pan spray lightly with nonstick spray.
Roast on the middle rack uncovered or 1 hour 20 minutes tossing the vegetables every 20 minutes. Do not toss after the 1 hour mark as you want the veggies to brown a bit.
Fair warning that the oven will get a bit messy from the sputtering juices.
When most of the juices have evaporated and the veggies are softened and a bit browned, remove from the oven. Remember that all ovens are different so gauge cooking time by your oven.
Top with the chopped parsley or herbs of choice and some of the leftover juices, which will be mostly olive oil, from the pan.
Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Refrigerate leftovers.