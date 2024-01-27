Vegan Greek Style Lemon Roasted Root Vegetables inspired by Le Petit Greek on Larchmont. (photos from Deborah Brooks)



It was a sad day for Larchmont Blvd when Le Petit Greek closed its doors, which had been a mainstay since we moved to the neighborhood in 1989. Though most options were no longer available to me, once I switched to a plant-based diet, seeing the closed sign evoked fond memories of family dinners on their patio. Of note, were the bright lemon roasted potatoes which came as a side dish with many of the entrees. Root vegetables from the Wednesday Larchmont Farmers Market

Fast forward to last Wednesday perusing the goods at the Larchmont Farmers Market. Root vegetables were in abundance, as they are a winter staple. Big bins of red and new potatoes from Hernandez Family Farms as well as piles of bright orange carrots and delicate Japanese turnips from Frecker Farms all called out to me to assemble into a dish somehow. It was when I was picking the potatoes that the memories of the unctuous lemon roasted potatoes came to mind. And that’s when I decided to rewrite Greek culinary history by adding the carrots and the turnips, and of course, veganizing it with a plant-based chicken stock. Because that’s what I do! I found this carton at Ralph’s and it’s available online. Veggie stock is a good vegan option as well, so no worries if you can’t find this brand where you shop.

Once home I got busy scrubbing the vegetables, as I was going to leave the skins on, except for the carrots. Fresh veggies from farmers markets tend to have more dirt. (It’s a good thing!) That’s when a minuscule friend crawled out of the turnip bag to say hello. Check out the photos. I haven’t seen a ladybug in quite a long time. It felt like a good omen as these beloved little creatures are thought to bring good luck.

After I let her have a good snack on the turnip greens, I gently coaxed her into a cup and placed her on a plant in my yard, where I hope she has found safety and sanctuary and any aphids that might be lurking. I then got back to work and prepped and assembled the rest of the ingredients, which was quite simple and quick. The lengthy part of the dish was in the roasting time, 80 minutes. Ladybug Lunch of Turnip Greens