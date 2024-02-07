From the Buzz Calendar

Aging Creatively at LACMA Stop Making Sense CD30 Candidate Debate

Wednesday, February 7

Panel discussion on Aging Creatively at LACMA

Stop Making Sense Movie at the Academy Museum

Thursday, February 8

Valentine’s Origami workshop for kids & teens at Wilshire Branch Library

Reading With Writers From Write Here Now at Chevalier’s

Friday, February 9

Online yoga class from Memorial Branch Library

Black History Mini-Documentaries at the Academy Museum

Mardi Gras Events (continuing daily through next Tuesday) at the Original Farmers Market

Jazz Legend Bernie Maupin at the Ebell

Saturday, February 10

Camp 101 & Resilience training at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area

Congressional District 30 Candidate Debate at The Ebell of Los Angeles

