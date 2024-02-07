Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

From the Buzz Calendar

By The Editors
Aging Creatively at LACMA
Stop Making Sense
CD30 Candidate Debate

We’ve been hard at work posting events on our new Buzz Calendar. Here’s just a sample of what’s happening around the neighborhood. Click on the event for more details.

Wednesday, February 7
Panel discussion on Aging Creatively at LACMA
Stop Making Sense Movie at the Academy Museum

Thursday, February 8
Valentine’s Origami workshop for kids & teens at Wilshire Branch Library
Reading With Writers From Write Here Now at Chevalier’s

Friday, February 9
Online yoga class from Memorial Branch Library
Black History Mini-Documentaries at the Academy Museum
Mardi Gras Events (continuing daily through next Tuesday) at the Original Farmers Market
Jazz Legend Bernie Maupin at the Ebell

Saturday, February 10
Camp 101 & Resilience training at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area
Congressional District 30 Candidate Debate at The Ebell of Los Angeles

Check out all the events on our new calendar and add your own. It’s free!

