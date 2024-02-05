Neighborhood Weathers the Storm

City Crews are on site removing a fallen Cedar Deodora tree from the 600 Block of Lillian Way. (photo from Adam Greenfield)

As we write this post this morning, residents have reported soggy conditions but generally draining streets, a minor power outage, and several downed trees. Overall, no significant interruptions to life considering the volume of rain that has fallen and continues to fall.

Hancock Park Board member Susan Grossman reported that storm drains on Lillian Way, Rosewood Avenue, and Clinton Street are working.

“The big storm drain at the end of Lillian Way is wide open and funneling all the runoff before it hits Rosewood. The storm drains on Clinton are also both open and there’s no standing water,” said Grossman in a text to Hancock Park HOA president Cindy Chvatal-Keane who has been hearing from residents throughout the storm.

Lillian Way resident Adam Greenfield also told the Buzz the streets are draining and no one lost power in the neighborhood. A mature Cedar Deodora tree fell over in the 600 block of Lillian Way and city crews were already on the scene clearing the street. (photo from Adam Greenfield) City crews removing the downed cedar tree on Lillian Way. (photo from Nancy Baron) Uprooted palm tree at 108 South Beachwood Avenue (photos from Tucker Carney)

We heard of one power outage Sunday afternoon when a palm tree fell on a power line but service was restored about five hours later. Flooded backyard in Windsor Square (photo from Nora Houndalas)

Our local schools are open today, including Third Street Elementary School according to parent Jocelyn Minton.

Overall, the neighborhood seems to have weathered the storm though it’s still in progress. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day as the storm system is sitting over the region. Already, we have seen record rainfalls in the area with more expected today. Flash flood warnings are still in effect until 3 p.m. today and residents are urged to stay off the roads if possible. Over 4.10″ of rain has fallen in downtown LA breaking the daily record of 2.55″ set in 1927, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, to support storm recovery efforts, as a massive winter rainstorm made landfall, bringing high winds and punishing rain. The proclamation also covers Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and San Luis Obispo counties. The Houndalas family dog is ready for the weather. (photo from Nora Houndalas)

We will keep updating this story as news develops.