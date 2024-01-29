Greek Eats Now Open

The Houndalas family, Nora, Dimitri, and Nicholas at their new take-out restaurant, Greek Eats at 8236 West Third Street in Beverly Grove.

Apropos of Buzz food writer Deborah Brooks’s recipe for Greek-style lemon roasted root vegetables inspired by Le Petit Greek, we are pleased to report their new take-out restaurant, Greek Eats, is now open. We stopped by this weekend to check out the new space.

“We’ve been open for two weeks,” Nora Houndalas told the Buzz. “We started out thinking we would have a simpler menu but we started getting requests for various items so we now have the entire menu from Le Petit Greek!”

Houndalas told us they are thrilled to be open and enjoying getting to know the neighborhood which it turns out is home to many Le Petit Greek customers who are thrilled to have their new restaurant even closer to home.

“Dimitri always wanted to open a takeout restaurant, he felt this was a good opportunity for us to simplify our business operation. We are glad to finally do it and happy that our son Nicholas will be working with us too,” said Houndalas.

Longtime patrons will recognize the familiar photos on the walls as well as the tables and chairs in the new space with a large sliding door so you can dine inside or out.

You will also recognize the staff, several from Larchmont have joined the team at the new restaurant including son, Nicholas Houndalas who has joined the family business. Nora with Chef Abundio Mendez Perez Nicholas Houndalas

Greek Eats’s next-door neighbor is an old friend from Larchmont. Bop Rice Bowl is owned by Chae Kwak, former owner of Muraya. Kwak told us he’s thrilled to have his old neighbors next door in their new Beverly Grove neighborhood. Chea Kwak and Nora Houndalas the two restauranteurs are neighbors again.

Greek Eats is located between La Jolla and Sweetzer on Third Street surrounded by restaurants and shops. There’s a parking garage across the street at Harper. You can order online or in person. Either way, they’d love to see you!