GWNC Land Use Committee Meets Tuesday

A seven-story 50 50-unit apartment building of 100% affordable housing is being proposed at 507 N. Larchmont under Mayor Bass’s ED1 directive has been a topic of discussion at GWNC Land Use Committee meetings.

While we are on the topic of voting and civic engagement this week, we wanted to remind residents of the next meeting of the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council’s Use Committee tomorrow evening, Tuesday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will take online for the first time in nearly a year.

They say, “all politics is local” and there’s nothing more local than land use matters. Lately there have been a lot of development issues in the neighborhood and the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council‘s Land Use Committee meetings are a great way to keep up with what’s going on.

Click here to view the agenda for the meeting and find the link to join the meeting.