Larchmont Village News

California Presidential Primary is Tuesday, March 5

By Patricia Lombard
The California Presidential Primary election is Tuesday, March 5

Next Tuesday, March 5 is California’s Presidential Primary. Even though that office is not actually on the ballot, there are lots of important races that are, like who will represent us in Congress and the United States Senate. California Proposition 1, a measure that would allocate tax revenue toward mental health, is on the ballot as well as several city-wide races, like County Supervisor and District Attorney, plus a slew of judges. As a result, campaign materials have been filling our snail mailboxes as well as our email boxes, not to mention text messages!

There are lots of voting guides, LAist Voter Game Plan, the Los Angeles Times Voter Guide, and materials sent by the California Secretary of State.

If you missed the Congressional candidate debate earlier this month at The Ebell of Los Angeles featuring 10 of 15 candidates running to take Congressman Adams Schiff’s seat for CD30, , you can click here for a replay.

When you are ready to vote, if you haven’t already voted by mail, a ballot was sent to every registered voter in LA County and should have arrived earlier this month, you can choose from over 400 locations to drop off your ballot.

You can also vote in person at one of the following three locations, now through March 5.

Anderson Munger Family YMCA
4301 W 3rd St, Los Angeles CA 90020
Hours: 02/24 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM
03/05: 7AM – 8PM

Multi-Purpose Room Plummer Park Community Center
7377 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood CA 90046
Hours: 02/24 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM
03/05: 7AM – 8PM

Fiesta Hall Las Palmas Senior Enrichment Center
1820 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles CA 90028
Hours: 02/24 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM
03/05: 7AM – 8PM

On Election Day, March 5: 7 AM – 8 PM, three more local locations will be added.

Bancroft Middle School
929 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles CA 90038
Hours: 03/02 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM
03/05: 7AM – 8PM

Los Angeles LGBT Center
1118 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles CA 90038
Hours: 03/02 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM
03/05: 7AM – 8PM

Pride Hall Closed – Lemon Grove Recreation Center
4959 Lemon Grove Ave, Los Angeles CA 90029
Hours: 03/02 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM
03/05: 7AM – 8PM

You can also click here to find a location to vote on the LA County Register-Recorder/County Clerk website.

Voting is also important especially in elections with so many candidates on the primary ballot because every vote really counts. Make sure to cast yours.

