California Presidential Primary is Tuesday, March 5

The California Presidential Primary election is Tuesday, March 5

Next Tuesday, March 5 is California’s Presidential Primary. Even though that office is not actually on the ballot, there are lots of important races that are, like who will represent us in Congress and the United States Senate. California Proposition 1, a measure that would allocate tax revenue toward mental health, is on the ballot as well as several city-wide races, like County Supervisor and District Attorney, plus a slew of judges. As a result, campaign materials have been filling our snail mailboxes as well as our email boxes, not to mention text messages!

There are lots of voting guides, LAist Voter Game Plan, the Los Angeles Times Voter Guide, and materials sent by the California Secretary of State.

If you missed the Congressional candidate debate earlier this month at The Ebell of Los Angeles featuring 10 of 15 candidates running to take Congressman Adams Schiff’s seat for CD30, , you can click here for a replay.

When you are ready to vote, if you haven’t already voted by mail, a ballot was sent to every registered voter in LA County and should have arrived earlier this month, you can choose from over 400 locations to drop off your ballot.



You can also vote in person at one of the following three locations, now through March 5.

Anderson Munger Family YMCA

4301 W 3rd St, Los Angeles CA 90020

Hours: 02/24 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM

03/05: 7AM – 8PM



Multi-Purpose Room Plummer Park Community Center

7377 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood CA 90046

Hours: 02/24 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM

03/05: 7AM – 8PM



Fiesta Hall Las Palmas Senior Enrichment Center

1820 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles CA 90028

Hours: 02/24 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM

03/05: 7AM – 8PM



On Election Day, March 5: 7 AM – 8 PM, three more local locations will be added.

Bancroft Middle School

929 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles CA 90038

Hours: 03/02 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM

03/05: 7AM – 8PM



Los Angeles LGBT Center

1118 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles CA 90038

Hours: 03/02 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM

03/05: 7AM – 8PM



Pride Hall Closed – Lemon Grove Recreation Center

4959 Lemon Grove Ave, Los Angeles CA 90029

Hours: 03/02 – 03/04: 10AM – 7PM

03/05: 7AM – 8PM



You can also click here to find a location to vote on the LA County Register-Recorder/County Clerk website.

Voting is also important especially in elections with so many candidates on the primary ballot because every vote really counts. Make sure to cast yours.