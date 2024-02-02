Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village News

GWNC Opens Applications for Annual Grant Program

By Elizabeth Fuller
Volunteers at Wilshire Crest Elementary School (l to r: Lydia Olivier, GWNC President Conrad Starr, Matthew Schow, and Wilshire Crest PTA President Shannon Weidel) assemble a new playouse that was part of a preschool playground improvement project partially funded with a 2023 GWNC Neighborhood Purpose Grant.

Does your neighborhood public school or 501(c)(3) non-profit organization have a community improvement project to fund? Every year, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council provides money for various kinds of beneficial projects at local schools and non-profits through the City’s Neighborhood Purpose Grant program. This year, the GWNC has set aside $2,000 to fund projects that can be completed by the end of its fiscal year (June 30). Applications are being accepted from now through March 22.

Application requirements are available at https://greaterwilshire.org/npg/. The finalists will be voted on at the GWNC’s April 10 Board meeting.

In general, applications will be considered for physical, cultural, civic, or educational projects that benefit the community as widely as possible.  Projects should also have a realistic budget and a plan for timely completion.  Organizations within the GWNC borders and/or primarily serving GWNC stakeholders receive priority, and all applicants must document their current 501(c)(3) or public school status.

For more information, read the Buzz’s story about last year’s awardees, see the link above, and/or contact [email protected].

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Elizabeth Fuller
Elizabeth Fuller
Elizabeth Fuller was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN but has lived in LA since 1991 - with deep roots in both the Sycamore Square and West Adams Heights-Sugar Hill neighborhoods. She spent 10 years with the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, volunteers at Wilshire Crest Elementary School, and has been writing for the Buzz since 2015.
Previous article
Neighbors Turn Out to Oppose Two Housing Projects
Next article
Temple Israel of Hollywood Hosting a Teach-In on Antisemitism

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }