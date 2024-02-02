GWNC Opens Applications for Annual Grant Program

Does your neighborhood public school or 501(c)(3) non-profit organization have a community improvement project to fund? Every year, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council provides money for various kinds of beneficial projects at local schools and non-profits through the City’s Neighborhood Purpose Grant program. This year, the GWNC has set aside $2,000 to fund projects that can be completed by the end of its fiscal year (June 30). Applications are being accepted from now through March 22.

Application requirements are available at https://greaterwilshire.org/npg/. The finalists will be voted on at the GWNC’s April 10 Board meeting.

In general, applications will be considered for physical, cultural, civic, or educational projects that benefit the community as widely as possible. Projects should also have a realistic budget and a plan for timely completion. Organizations within the GWNC borders and/or primarily serving GWNC stakeholders receive priority, and all applicants must document their current 501(c)(3) or public school status.

For more information, read the Buzz’s story about last year’s awardees, see the link above, and/or contact [email protected].