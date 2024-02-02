Temple Israel of Hollywood Hosting a Teach-In on Antisemitism

The community is invited to Temple Isreal of Hollywood’s Teach-In on Antisemitism: “How Did We Get Here and What Can We Do?” this Sunday.

This Sunday, February 4, Temple Isreal of Hollywood is hosting a Teach-In on Antisemitism: “How Did We Get Here and What Can We Do?” The morning seminar will feature expert speakers on the history of antisemitism, the rise of extremism and antisemitism. There will be break-out discussion groups, information on advocacy tools, and opportunities to connect and share experiences.

Temple member and Windsor Square resident Lisa Hofheimer told the Buzz the topic emerged from the Temple’s Shabbat Speaks Committee. As a member of the committee and familiar with the speakers, the seminar came together.

Hofheimer explained they wanted to organize a teach-in where people could learn ways to “counter antisemitism through story, bridge-building, and political activism.”

The half-day session is free and everyone who is interested is welcome to attend, said Hofheimer.

Below is a list of featured Speakers:

Dov Waxman – Dov Waxman is the director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and holds the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies at UCLA. Waxman, a Ph.D. graduate from Johns Hopkins University, specializes in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Israeli politics, U.S.-Israel relations, and Jewish politics. He has authored numerous scholarly articles and four books, including the notable The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: What Everyone Needs to Know.

Sharon Nazarian – Dr. Nazarian founded the Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). The Center is housed in the International Institute at UCLA to provide a systematic and academic study of Israel. She previously served as the ADL’s Senior Vice President of International Affairs, focusing on combating antisemitism and racial hatred globally. Involved in various organizations, she serves as a national board member of ADL, Freedom House, Israel Democracy Institute and Council of Foreign Relations.

Aziza Hasan – Aziza Hasan, recognized as an influencer by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, serves as the executive director of NewGround: A Muslim-Jewish Partnership for Change. Her career spans program management, coalition building, mediation, and conflict transformation. Featured on platforms like National Public Radio and Yahoo News, Aziza’s work in interfaith dialogue and community building is widely acknowledged. Her AmeriCorps experience led to the “President’s Volunteer Service Award” in 2006, and she was a member of President Obama’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (2015-2016).

Stephen Smith – Dr. Stephen D. Smith, former Executive Director of the USC Shoah Foundation, is dedicated to using Holocaust and genocide survivors’ testimonies for education, research, and advocacy. A theologian, Smith focuses on the Holocaust’s impact on religious and philosophical thought, exploring this through his dissertation on the “Trajectory of Memory.” He founded the UK Holocaust Centre and co-founded the Aegis Trust. Recognized as the inaugural UNESCO Chair on Genocide Education, Smith works globally on genocide education and memorial projects, including Kwibuka 20 for the Rwanda Genocide anniversary.

Plenaries moderated by:

Joanna Mendelson – Joanna worked for more than two decades for the ADL, serving on the national team as Associate Director for the Center on Extremism. She trained more than 12,000 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, judges, and public officials nationwide on extremism and domestic terrorism-related issues. Joanna also served as an expert witness in numerous criminal cases involving extremists. Her partnership with law enforcement agencies contributed to thwarting potential extremist attacks against Jewish and other vulnerable communities. Her expertise has made her a sought-after speaker for national and international media outlets, including CNN, the BBC, CBS, the Los Angeles Times, and the New York Times.

Rob Eshman – Rob Eshman is CEO of A-Mark Foundation, which funds journalism and research on critical social issues. He is a Senior Columnist at the Forward, the oldest and most prominent Jewish news outlet in the U.S. He previously served as the Forward’s National Editor and as Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Jewish Journal of Los Angeles, during a period when both Rob and the Journal won numerous awards for journalism and community leadership. A graduate of Dartmouth College, Mr. Eshman is a frequent opinion page contributor to the Los Angeles Times and a regular commentator on Los Angeles-area radio and television. He has served as a Visiting Lecturer on journalism at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and as Adjunct Professor at USC Annenberg School of Journalism, where he created and taught, “Food, Media and Culture.”

Teach-In on Antisemitism: “How Did We Get Here and What Can We Do?”

Sunday, February 4, 2024

9:30 am–1:30 pm

Followed by an optional community lunch.

Temple Isreal of Hollywood

7300 Hollywood Boulevard

Click here for more information.