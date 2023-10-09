Hancock Park Homeowners Association Annual Meeting October 16 on Zoom

Hancock Park Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, October 16th from 6-8 pm via Zoom.

Sponsored



Dear Hancock Park Residents and Surrounding Neighbors,

Having direct communication with elected officials, hearing about new City policies and how those policies affect our community and all neighboring Angelenos is an important part of the HPHOA. The Association works daily with city officials, the LAPD, fellow community groups and our Neighborhood Council to protect and maintain our wonderful neighborhood community.

Every year the Association holds an open meeting where the community hears from our elected officials, civic leaders and association committee members.

This is the place where you can find out more about how we can address our challenges: Quality of Life issues : Security, LAPD Enforcement, Traffic Safety, Emergency Preparedness, Needed Infrastructure Repair and Pending Land Use and Zoning changes via the Housing Element.

This year our Hancock Park Annual Meeting will be held Monday, October 16th remotely via Zoom.

Please click here or on the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82545412450

Or One tap mobile :

+16699006833,,82545412450# US (San Jose)

+14086380968,,82545412450# US (San Jose)

Webinar ID: 825 4541 2450



Hancock Park Homeowners Association

Annual Meeting Agenda

Monday October 16th, 2023

6:00- 8:00 pm via Zoom



Welcome and Board Member Introductions

Assembly Member Rick Zbur

Los Angeles City Council District 5 Katy Yaroslavsky

Neighborhood Security Discussion

LAPD Wilshire Division: Captain Sonia Monico

Acting Senior Lead Officer: Deantre Dantzler

HPHOA Committee Updates

Announcement of Board Election Results

Sponsored

