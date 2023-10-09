Hancock Park Homeowners Association Annual Meeting October 16 on Zoom

Sponsored
Dear Hancock Park Residents and Surrounding Neighbors,
Having direct communication with elected officials, hearing about new City policies and how those policies affect our community and all neighboring Angelenos is an important part of the HPHOA. The Association works daily with city officials, the LAPD, fellow community groups and our Neighborhood Council to protect and maintain our wonderful neighborhood community.
Every year the Association holds an open meeting where the community hears from our elected officials, civic leaders and association committee members.
This is the place where you can find out more about how we can address our challenges: Quality of Life issues : Security, LAPD Enforcement, Traffic Safety, Emergency Preparedness, Needed Infrastructure Repair and Pending Land Use and Zoning changes via the Housing Element.
This year our Hancock Park Annual Meeting will be held Monday, October 16th remotely via Zoom.
Please click here or on the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82545412450
Or One tap mobile :
+16699006833,,82545412450# US (San Jose)
+14086380968,,82545412450# US (San Jose)
Webinar ID: 825 4541 2450
Hancock Park Homeowners Association
Annual Meeting Agenda
Monday October 16th, 2023
6:00- 8:00 pm via Zoom
Welcome and Board Member Introductions
Assembly Member Rick Zbur
Los Angeles City Council District 5 Katy Yaroslavsky
Neighborhood Security Discussion
LAPD Wilshire Division: Captain Sonia Monico
Acting Senior Lead Officer: Deantre Dantzler
HPHOA Committee Updates
Announcement of Board Election Results
Sponsored