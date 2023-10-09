Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village NewsSponsored

Hancock Park Homeowners Association Annual Meeting October 16 on Zoom

Hancock Park Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, October 16th from 6-8 pm via Zoom.

Sponsored

Dear Hancock Park Residents and Surrounding Neighbors,

Having direct communication with elected officials, hearing about new City policies and how those policies affect our community and all neighboring Angelenos is an important part of the HPHOA. The Association works daily with city officials, the LAPD, fellow community groups and our Neighborhood Council to protect and maintain our wonderful neighborhood community.

Every year the Association holds an open meeting where the community hears from our elected officials, civic leaders and association committee members.

This is the place where you can find out more about how we can address our challenges: Quality of Life issues : Security, LAPD Enforcement, Traffic Safety, Emergency Preparedness, Needed Infrastructure Repair and Pending Land Use and Zoning changes via the Housing Element.

This year our Hancock Park Annual Meeting will be held Monday, October 16th remotely via Zoom.

Please click here or on the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82545412450

Or One tap mobile :
+16699006833,,82545412450# US (San Jose)
+14086380968,,82545412450# US (San Jose)
Webinar ID: 825 4541 2450


Hancock Park Homeowners Association
Annual Meeting Agenda

Monday October 16th, 2023
6:00- 8:00 pm via Zoom 

Welcome and Board Member Introductions  
Assembly Member Rick Zbur
Los Angeles City Council District 5 Katy Yaroslavsky
Neighborhood Security Discussion
LAPD Wilshire Division: Captain Sonia Monico
Acting Senior Lead Officer: Deantre Dantzler
 HPHOA Committee Updates
Announcement of Board Election Results

Sponsored

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous article
September Home Sales
Next article
Indigenous People’s Day – What’s Open…and Why We Celebrate

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2023 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }