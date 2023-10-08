September Home Sales

This Windsor Square home was the highest sale in September at $4,850,000. (photo from the MLS)

Whenever we see a listing, we always wonder what was the final sale price. Well, wonder no more. Thanks to local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group, here’s a list of sales for the month of September in the neighborhood.

September sales are historically light because August is when agents and buyers are on vacation and students are getting back to school, according to Loveland. September sales reflect movement within the neighborhood of current residents trading up or trading down and many are cash buyers.

In spite of interest rates at 7.5%, the highest in two decades, Loveland said they are still seeing multiple offers and expects a somewhat robust October.

Address Original Price Sale Price Days on Market 253 S Plymouth Blvd $0 $4,850,000 Private listing 543 Wilcox Ave $3,995,000 $3,850,000 31 216 N Arden Blvd $2,349,000 $2,500,000 11 1017 S Windsor Blvd $2,095,000 $2,065,000 7 111 N Wilton PL $1,949,000 $1,980,000 6 1033 S Hudson Ave $2,199,000 $1,758,300 89 1046 S Victoria Ave $1,499,000 $1,400,000 28 614 N Van Ness Ave $699,000 $646,727 36