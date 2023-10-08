September Home Sales

Whenever we see a listing, we always wonder what was the final sale price. Well, wonder no more. Thanks to local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group, here’s a list of sales for the month of September in the neighborhood.
September sales are historically light because August is when agents and buyers are on vacation and students are getting back to school, according to Loveland. September sales reflect movement within the neighborhood of current residents trading up or trading down and many are cash buyers.
In spite of interest rates at 7.5%, the highest in two decades, Loveland said they are still seeing multiple offers and expects a somewhat robust October.
|Address
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|Days on Market
|253 S Plymouth Blvd
|$0
|$4,850,000
|Private listing
|543 Wilcox Ave
|$3,995,000
|$3,850,000
|31
|216 N Arden Blvd
|$2,349,000
|$2,500,000
|11
|1017 S Windsor Blvd
|$2,095,000
|$2,065,000
|7
|111 N Wilton PL
|$1,949,000
|$1,980,000
|6
|1033 S Hudson Ave
|$2,199,000
|$1,758,300
|89
|1046 S Victoria Ave
|$1,499,000
|$1,400,000
|28
|614 N Van Ness Ave
|$699,000
|$646,727
|36
Check the Buzz, we will have those numbers when they are available. If you’re still in the market, check out the Buzz Open House Calendar, we update it weekly.