Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village Hancock Park Real Estate

September Home Sales

By Patricia Lombard
This Windsor Square home was the highest sale in September at $4,850,000. (photo from the MLS)

Whenever we see a listing, we always wonder what was the final sale price. Well, wonder no more. Thanks to local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group, here’s a list of sales for the month of September in the neighborhood.

September sales are historically light because August is when agents and buyers are on vacation and students are getting back to school, according to Loveland. September sales reflect movement within the neighborhood of current residents trading up or trading down and many are cash buyers.

In spite of interest rates at 7.5%, the highest in two decades, Loveland said they are still seeing multiple offers and expects a somewhat robust October.

AddressOriginal PriceSale PriceDays on Market
253 S Plymouth Blvd$0$4,850,000Private listing
543 Wilcox Ave$3,995,000$3,850,00031
216 N Arden Blvd$2,349,000$2,500,00011
1017 S Windsor Blvd$2,095,000$2,065,0007
111 N Wilton PL$1,949,000$1,980,0006
1033 S Hudson Ave$2,199,000$1,758,30089
1046 S Victoria Ave$1,499,000$1,400,00028
614 N Van Ness Ave$699,000$646,72736

Check the Buzz, we will have those numbers when they are available. If you’re still in the market, check out the Buzz Open House Calendar, we update it weekly.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home sold for $646,727. (photo is a screenshot from Google street view)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the co-editor and publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
The Ultimate Pied-a-Terre in Hancock Park

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2023 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }