July and August Motions from City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Hugo Soto-Martinez

Each month, we track the city council motions introduced by our local City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky (CD5) and Hugo Soto-Martinez (CD 13). Motions are the first step in the lengthy process of creating a new city ordinance. Once a motion is filed, it is sent to the appropriate City Council committee(s) for review, discussion, and votes. Tracking individual motions is a good way to stay informed about our Councilmembers’ concerns and activity, as well as specific issues you might be interested in. For more information about a motion, to read its full text, or to track its progress through the Council process, just click on the Council File number next to each item below. You can even subscribe to e-mail updates on motions you’re interested in by clicking the envelope-shaped icon near the top of the screen on each Council File page.

These were the motions introduced by our representatives during the months of July and August.

Celebrations & Commemorations

23-0874 – (Soto-Martinez – Krekorian) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the Heritage Month Celebrations and Special Events line item in the General City Purposes Fund for services in connection with the Council District Thirteen special observation of the 32nd Anniversary of Ukrainian Independence, on August 20-24, 2023, at City Hall, including the illumination of City Hall. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0891 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Department of Transportation to designate the intersection at the traffic circle bordered by North Bronson Avenue and Canyon Drive, as Alexanderplatz, and to erect permanent ceremonial signs to this effect at this location. Forwarded to the Public Works Committee.

21-0866-S2 – (Yaroslavsky – Soto-Martinez) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the General City Purposes Fund for services in connection with Council District Five special recognition of Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall, on August 31, including the illumination of City Hall. Forwarded to the full City Council.

22-1028-S1 – (Krekorian – Soto-Martinez) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the General City Purposes Fund for the Council District Two special recognition of LA For All, the City’s anti-hate PSA campaign, at City Hall, on September 28, 2023, including the illumination of City Hall. Forwarded to the full City Council.

Crime & Public Safety

23-0010-S6 – (Soto-Martinez – McOsker) Motion to provide a reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the person responsible for the brutal assault on Christopher Martin on April 16, 2022. Forwarded to full City Council.

Energy & Environment

23-0800 – (Blumenfield – Yaroslavsky) Motion that the Department of General Services, with the assistance of relevant departments, incorporate the commercial energy storage to grid (CES2G) program within the Municipal Building Decarbonization Workbook policy and the Electric Vehicle Master Plan policy; and related matters. Forwarded to the Energy and Environment Committee.

23-0801 – (de Leon – Yaroslavsky) Motion requesting that the Bureau of Street Services report on a schedule for violations related to protecting street trees and fines levied through the Administrative Citation Enforcement (ACE) program. Forwarded to the Public Works Committee.

23-0852 – (Krekorian – Yaroslavsky) Motion to request the City Attorney, in consultation with the Bureau of Sanitation (BOS), draft an ordinance amending the sections of the Los Angeles Municipal Code relating to enforcement of the plastics ordinances enforced by BOS, to contain enforcement and appeals procedures that are consistent with one another and align with the City’s ACE Program. Forwarded to the Energy and Environment Committee.

23-0002-S85 – (Hutt – Yaroslavsky – Blumenfield) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on AB 593 (Haney), which would require the California Energy Commission to identify an emission reduction strategy for the building sector to support achieving the net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0002-S86 – (Hutt – Yaroslavsky – Blumenfield) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on AB 249 (Holden), which would require testing for lead in potable water system outlets at all public K-12 and daycare facilities. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0002-S88 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 Federal Legislative Program its position on permanent protections of the San Gabriel Mountains Foothills and Rivers with federal designations and/or the use of Presidential authority under the Antiquities Act. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Equity & Immigration

23-0751 – (Hernandez – Harris-Dawson – Soto-Martinez) Motion to direct the Civil+ Human Rights and Equity Department to report on the feasibility of creating a commission on the lived experience of Indigenous peoples from countries of origin other than the United States, living in Los Angeles. Forwarded to the Civil Rights, Equity, Immigration, Aging and Disability Committee.

23-0002-S78 – (Raman – Hernandez – Harris-Dawson – Soto-Martinez) Resolution to include in the 2023-24 Federal Legislative Program support for ACA 4 (Bryan), which would repeal constitutional provisions that disqualify people convicted in State or federal prison from voting. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0244-S1 – (McOsker – Soto-Martinez) Motion to report on all areas of the Los Angeles Municipal Code in which violations that qualify under the Administrative Citation Enforcement (ACE) Program Ordinance can be cited and the status of the Neighborhood Justice Program. Forwarded to Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

23-0002-S82 – (Rodriguez – Soto-Martinez – Hernandez) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 Federal Legislative Program support for S.2175 to amend Section 208 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to reduce the waiting period for employment authorization for asylum applicants, and allocate funding to address the asylum application backlog and provide supportive services to asylum applicants. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Housing & Homelessness

23-0002-S79 – (Yaroslavsky – Raman) Resolution to include in the 2023-24 State Legislative Program support for AB 785 (Santiago), which would expand CEQA exemptions to expedite construction of interim and permanent housing. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0804 – (Yaroslavsky – Raman – et al.) Motion to instruct the Community Investment and Families Department and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to report on enhancements to City programs serving female-identifying individuals experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic/intimate partner violence (DVIIPV), based on the findings of the 2022 Los Angeles County Women’s Needs Assessment. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

23-0806 – (Yaroslavsky – Raman) Motion to develop an online “clearing house” where landlords and property-owners can express their interest in selling or leasing property to the City for use as interim, permanent supportive, or affordable housing. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

23-0844 – (Blumenfield – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct the City Administrative Officer and the Housing Department, with the assistance of Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the Chief Legislative Analyst, to provide recommended language to add a “Good Neighbor” policy to interim housing site leases and contracts. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

23-0702 – (Soto-Martinez – Yaroslavsky) Motion to amend the Council action of June 30, 2023, to extend the period of supplemental services at Echo Park Lake, to September 30, 2023. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0921 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Housing Department, with support from the City Attorney and any other relevant departments, to report on the creation of a public eviction filing digital dashboard. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

Land Use & Community Projects

14-1174-S79 – (Soto-Martinez – Rodriguez) Motion to amend the Council Action of December 3, 2019, to void the use of funds, plus interest, in taxable and tax-exempt CRA/LA Excess Non-Housing Bond Proceeds available to Council District Thirteen, for the Beverly/Madison Improvements Project, and reverting the funding to its original source. Forwarded to the Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee.

23-0863 – (Yaroslavsky for Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Bureau of Engineering and the Department of Building and Safety, with the assistance of the City Administrative Officer, to report on the feasibility of and cost estimate to complete the permanent hillside stabilization for the property located on 3585 Multiview Drive. Forwarded to the Planning and Land Use Management Committee and Public Works Committee.

23-0866 – (Hutt – Yaroslavsky) Motion to direct the Department of Recreation and Parks to report with a comprehensive and detailed work plan and schedule for making capital improvements at Reynier Park, in Council District Ten. Forwarded to the Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee.

Miscellaneous

23-0888 – (Park – Yaroslavsky) Motion to authorize the Bureau of Sanitation to accept the donation of an 11 passenger tram Harlan 2001 from Walsh Construction Company, and to thank the donor on behalf of the City. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0889 – (Yaroslavsky – Krekorian) Motion to approve a personal services contract with Vivian Rescalvo for services to Council District Five. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0894 – (Blumenfield – Krekorian – Raman – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct the Chief Legislative Analyst, with the assistance of the City Administrative Officer, to report on the County’s Executive Committee function and recommend a process for Los Angeles City Council policies to inform the Executive Committee. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.