Retail Design Institute Walking Larchmont

The Retail Design Institute is conducting a walking tour of Larchmont Blvd., between Beverly and First Street, focusing on our charming retail street on September 13th from 5 – 7 p.m.

“We are planning a two-hour tour of the street, stopping in a selection of stores, followed by a reception at one of the newest additions, Faherty,” organizer James Botha told the Buzz. “We are excited to explore this historic one-of-a-kind neighborhood.”

Botha invited the Buzz to join, and anyone who is interested in learning more about retail is also welcome.

Click here or on the flyer below for more information.

Botha is an architect and serves as president of the LA Retail Design Institute’s Southern California Chapter. Founded in 1961, RDI is a collaborative community where ideas, knowledge, and a passion for design are shared at local levels. It develops educational, career-building, and networking opportunities for all in our trade. The organization’s seminars and events host industry professionals, tradesmen, and students from a wide range of disciplines.