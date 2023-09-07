Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Retail Design Institute Walking Larchmont

By Patricia Lombard
The Retail Design Institute of Southern California is walking Larchmont on Wednesday, September 13 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The Retail Design Institute is conducting a walking tour of Larchmont Blvd., between Beverly and First Street, focusing on our charming retail street on September 13th from 5 – 7 p.m.

“We are planning a two-hour tour of the street, stopping in a selection of stores, followed by a reception at one of the newest additions, Faherty,” organizer James Botha told the Buzz. “We are excited to explore this historic one-of-a-kind neighborhood.”

Botha invited the Buzz to join, and anyone who is interested in learning more about retail is also welcome.

Click here or on the flyer below for more information.

Botha is an architect and serves as president of the LA Retail Design Institute’s Southern California Chapter. Founded in 1961, RDI is a collaborative community where ideas, knowledge, and a passion for design are shared at local levels. It develops educational, career-building, and networking opportunities for all in our trade. The organization’s seminars and events host industry professionals, tradesmen, and students from a wide range of disciplines.

Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombardhttps://larchmontbuzz.com
Patricia Lombard is the co-editor and publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
