Larchmont Featured in The Hollywood Reporter

By Patricia Lombard
A short feature on the revival of Larchmont ran in The Hollywood Reporter this week.

Our little neighborhood street made the trades!

In case you missed it, Larchmont was featured recently in The Hollywood Reporter and our very own Louis Eafalla, owner of Village Heights, provided the headline “L.A.’s Larchmont Village Is “Really a Shopping Street Again.”

“I call it the new Larchmont. It’s rocking,” says Louis Eafalla, who has been operating his Village Heights gift shop in Larchmont Village for 17 years. “It’s really a shopping street again,” posted the THR.

“The area — which features more than 50 stores and restaurants packed along Larchmont Boulevard between Beverly Boulevard and First Street — was established in 1921, and after taking a beating during COVID, has returned to become one of L.A.’s hottest neighborhoods. Levain Bakery, Clark Street Bakery, and Faherty Brand have opened shops this year, with upcoming outposts for Sweet Lady Jane, Terroni, Suá Kitchen and Superette, and Jon and Vinny’s Cookbook Market joining a mix of longtime mom-and-pops,” reported THR. And, that’s not everyone.

Of course, regular readers of the Buzz already know how great our little main street is but it’s nice to see our shops and eateries get some well-deserved recognition because, as we learned during the pandemic, it takes more than just our local neighborhood to keep our business community thriving.

Heather Duffy Boylston, Executive Director of the Larchmont Village Business Improvement District who was also featured in the story told the Buzz, “it’s been fun watching Larchmont Village grow, but we always work hard to maintain what makes Larchmont special — our sense of community and small-town charm in the middle of a big city.”

Alicia Cohen Finalist in Inked Magazine Competition

