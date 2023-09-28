Wilshire Rotary Pumpkin Patch Opens October 6

The Wilshire Rotary Pumpkin Patch at 568 N. Larchmont Blvd will open Friday October 6

You know it’s fall when the Wilshire Rotary Club opens the Larchmont Village pumpkin patch. This year, the patch will open next Friday, October 6, with 30,000 pounds of pumpkins, according to Wendy Clifford, who leads the volunteer effort to operate the patch, now in its 17th year of raising funds for charity.

The patch, located at 568 Larchmont Blvd, will be open 2-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekends.

“The patch sells mini pumpkins and giant great pumpkins and everything in between,” said Clifford, who personally picks pumpkins at a farm in Santa Paula. In addition to pumpkin sales, there are fun events for kids that take place at the patch, like a free scavenger hunt every day, along with pumpkin-themed arts and crafts activities. There are also carnival games – tickets are $2 and a spooky maze for kids — tickets are $2.00, one adult free with kids 5 and under.

In addition, Clifford and her team of Rotary volunteers have planned the following special events at the Pumpkin Patch:

Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22, 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Tacos for purchase from the Latinos Unidos Rotary Club Pop-up

Drinks sold by Boy Scouts, Troop 10

Saturday, October 28, 2:00 pm

Trick-or-Treat at the Pumpkin Patch.

Bring your own bag or purchase a reusable bag for $1



Sunday, October 29, 2:00 pm

Pumpkin carving contest with prizes!

The Wilshire Rotary Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Lot have raised more than $882,000 for charities in the past 16 years. Half of these funds have gone to the Wilshire Rotary Club Foundation, which this year will be supporting The Salvation Army Red Shield, which serves families in the Pico-Union area, the Anderson Munger YMCA, Operation School Bell, Big Sunday, HopeNet, the LAPD Reserve Foundation, Van Ness Elementary visually impaired classes, Rise Against Hunger, and a few others. The other half goes to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International which helps Rotary members to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty. The Wilshire Rotary Club of Los Angeles has been serving our community since 1932. They perform monthly community service projects and have monthly social events. They meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 12:00 noon at the Ebell. For more information visit wilshirerotary.org.