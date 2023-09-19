Layer Up Clothing Drive Now Through 9/25

Join the Layer Up Drive! Bring new and gently used warm clothes, shoes, (new) socks, scarves, hats, and blankets, to a local donation box.

The Volunteer Collective, a local nonprofit volunteer organization, is collecting clothing for LAUSD students as cooler weather approaches.

“When students are cold day after day, studying and staying healthy is nearly impossible,” explained Volunteer Collective Rick Stoff. “Let’s help students and families in Boyle Heights, Pacoima, and other local neighborhoods stay warm this winter.”

Their Layer Up Drive is collecting clothing now through September 25. To help, simply bring new and gently used warm clothes, shoes, (new) socks, scarves, hats, and blankets, to the donation box at 232 South Wilton Place. Click here for a map of other collection boxes around the city.

“We are all volunteers, coming together to see what LA would like if everyone did something to help out someone else,” Stoff, a retired nonprofit executive told the Buzz. Once the clothing is collected, volunteers will be needed to come together to help sort and distribute donated items directly to those in need.

Here’s what’s needed: New and gently used items needed (for kids, parents, and younger siblings): Long sleeve shirts

Long pants

Sweaters and jackets

Blankets

Scarves and hats

Shoes

Socks (new only)

Stoff is also looking for volunteers who can be drivers for a few hours between Sept 11-28 to deliver the donated clothes to the schools. If you can help, email Stoff at [email protected]