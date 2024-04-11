LBA Members Adopt Pots

The Tailwaggers team will be watering three planters near their store.

A few weeks ago we reported the Larchmont Boulevard Association (LBA) replanted ten concrete planters in the Village. Now that the weather is warm and the planters need to be watered, several LBA members have stepped up to volunteer to adpot the new planters and make sure they survive the coming warm summer months.

LBA Beautification Chair Romi Cortier who organized the planting told the Buzz that Tailaggers, Flicka, Coldwell Banker and Skin Laundry have all volunteered to water pots near their businesses twice a week. The team at Flicka will be watering the pot in front of the store.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have irrigation to the pots so we are delighted that our member buinesses have stepped up to help water the containers,” Cortier told the Buzz. “There are still some pots that need to be adopted so more volunteers are welcome!”

The LBA concrete pots, before and after they were replanted.

After! (l-r) Romi Cortier, Lisa B. owner of Virgo Design and Landscaping, and Ricky Muniz replanted the concrete pots last month.



The pots were replanted with choosing 4 drought-tolernat plants: Spanish Lavender, Asparagus fern, statice, and casa blue dianella.

Cortier has also created a line of Larchmont swag to help fund the beautification efforts in addition to a small budget from the LBA Members dues. Larchmont merchandize can be found at Cortier’s salon and Tailwaggers.