Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village News

Metro Celebrates Completion of Tunneling for the D Line Subway

By Patricia Lombard
Mayor Karen Bass and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath with Metro staff celebrating the completion of five miles of tunneling for the D Line Subway Extension.

Five years and nine miles later, Tuesday Metro celebrated the completion of tunneling for the D Line Subway Extension Project. It’s fitting to mark this important milestone that will eventually connect Downtown LA with the city’s Westside during Earth Month.

“Today we celebrate another milestone in our efforts to build our world-class transportation system and improve access throughout Los Angeles,” said Mayor Karen Bass and Metro Board Chair. “To build this subway workers dug nine miles of parallel tunnels 70 feet underground through complex conditions within some of LA’s most densely urbanized neighborhoods and beneath some of our region’s most challenging geologic conditions including tar sands and methane gas.”

  • Mayor Karen Bass
  • Supervisor Lindsey Horvath
  • Metro CEO Stepahne Wiggins

Bass described the transformative impact the subway will have on the city.

“Think of what it means for veterans living downtown who need to come to the Westside for services and benefits. And think about what it means for out-of-state UCLA students looking to get out of Westwood to see what the city really has to offer,” said Mayor Bass. “We are talking about transformative change that will change our city forever, just in time for the world to come for the Olympics in 2028!”

“The D Line got its start decades ago,” said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. “In the 1960s a proposed “backbone” route plan described a subway along Wilshire Blvd from Westwood to Downtown. Funding efforts were halted in the 60s and 70s. And, in the 1980s, plans to bring rail to the Wilshire corridor were halted after a methane explosion in the Fairfax District raised concerns about tunning in the area. This led elected leaders to impose a ban on federal funding for construction that was lifted 20 years later when they were able to see that tunneling could be done safely with technological improvements.”

Horvath said the project, more than any other civic project, is a product of “generations of forward thinking and a testament to the commitment of Angelenos to build a connected, convenient, and safe transit system for our region.”

When all three sections and all seven stations are completed Horvath said Metro expects to serve 53,000 passengers a day. She spoke of the system-wide connectivity they are building in addition to the subway lines.

“Let’s finish the line!” she concluded.

In the next phase of construction, Metro and their contractors will complete work on the seven underground stations in three sections of the line: Section 1 between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/LaCienega, Section 2 between Wilshire La Cienega and Century City, and Section 3 between Century City and Westwood. Forecasted openings are 2025 for Section 1, 2026 for Section 2, and 2027 for Section 3.

The Buzz with our local press colleagues. (l-r) John Welborne, Publisher of the Larchmont Chronicle, Liz Fuller, Patty Lombard, and Ed Floven, Editor of the Beverly Press.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
How Much to You Know About Plastics?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }