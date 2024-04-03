How Much to You Know About Plastics?

Did you know these multi-layer plastic bags can be recycled?

Plastic materials present the greatest pollution threat to the planet. They are ubiquitous and everlasting but that doesn’t mean we should give up trying to reduce their use and recycle.

For several years, the Buzz has been working with Ridwell, the recycling company that launched last December, to increase awareness about options we have to recycle materials that our city recycling can’t accommodate.

To kick off Earth Month, Ridwell invites you to test your knowledge of plastic pollution and what we can do about it. We took the test, it took just four minutes.

And, if you’re interested in learning more or signing up for the Ridwell service, they will offer you a free month using this link.