Pickleball Comes to Larchmont August 5

The Pickleball craze is coming to Larchmont! The very first Larchmont Village Pickleball Tournament is Saturday, August 5, 2023 starting at 9 a.m. with free lessons for anyone who wants to learn the game.

Windsor Square resident and Pickleball enthusiast Gary Gilbert is leading the effort to organize the tournament that will transform the city parking lot into two Pickleball courts.

“We have space for 32 players and everyone will get to play at least three rounds of matches in our round robin format,” Gilbert told the Buzz. “Players will be grouped by experience level with two flights, one starting at 10:00 a.m. and one starting at 11:00 a.m. ending with the championship round. Players can sign up to play as an individual or with a partner.”

“Before the tournament begins, we have spots for 16 players to sign up for a free 30 minute lesson,” said Gilbert.

The tournament is being organized by Beyond Yoga, California Certified Farmers Markets, the Larchmont Boulevard Association, the Larchmont Village BID, and the Larchmont Buzz as a community building fundraiser to support the maintenance of Larchmont Bistro Lights.

Food trucks and pop up tents featuring local business have been invited to line the perimeter of the parking lot.

“We have invited all the local business members of the Larchmont Boulevard Association to participate, either as a sponsor or to have a presence at the tournament, or both!” said Melissa Farwell, California Certified Farmers Markets, operator of the Larchmont Farmers Market, who is coordinating the permitting and parking lot logistics.

The idea for the tournament was hatched with Beyond Yoga store manager Annie Wyrick, Executive Director of the Larchmont Village BID Heather Duffy Boylston, Farwell, Gilbert and the Buzz as a great way to bring this super popular sport that can be played anywhere to Larchmont.

The registration fee for players is $65 for early registration until July 28; after that, the fee is $75. All registered players will get a swag bag from Beyond Yoga filled with great items from local businesses. Winning teams will get prizes from local Larchmont businesses. Duer, who just opened, will award a free pair of pants ($139 value) to the top four players.

Sponsorships are open to all LBA members for $100. The registration fees and sponsorships will support the installation and maintenance of Larchmont Bistro Lights including the latest addition, lights over the city parking lot!