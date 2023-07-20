Bistro Lights Installed in the City Parking Lot on Larchmont

Check out the new bistro lights in the city parking lot! Thanks to a generous grant from the Hancock Park Windsor Square Historical Society, more bistro lights were installed in Larchmont Village on Wednesday night, this time in the parking lot.

“We appreciate the Hancock Park Windsor Square Historical Society donating the additional bistro lights to the parking lot,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Executive Director of the Larchmont Village BID told the Buzz. “It’s wonderful how the lighting project has brought community stakeholders together to improve our Village. The new bistro lights really set the stage for more community-building events.”

“We are delighted to support the beautification of Larchmont Blvd and are looking forward to organizing and supporting fun events in the parking lot under the new lights!” Richard Battaglia, President of the Hancock Park Windsor Square Historical Society told the Buzz.

We stopped by late last night to find the two-man crew from Pacific Event Services completing the process of stringing the steel cables from each light post. When we left they were starting to string the lights and expected to finish around 5 a.m.

When we checked early this morning around 7:30 a.m., the seven strands of lights had been installed. Just like the lights on the Boulevard, the parking lot lights are attached to the street light poles and turn on when the sensors on the street lights are activated. Lately the street lights have remained on during the day. Boylston told the Buzz she is going to investigate the matter with the LA Bureau of Street Lighting.

The parking lot lights were the second phase of the bistro light project which started last Fall with the installation 15 strands of lights on the Boulevard supported by generous donations and grants from community. The lighting project was initiated as a joint effort of the Larchmont Boulevard Association and the Larchmont Village Business Improvement District whose members include all the property owners on Larchmont Blvd. between Beverly Blvd. and First Street. Since the initial installation, numerous groups and individuals have made donations to support the installation.