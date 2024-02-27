Sweet Lady Jane, Confrontational Videographers on Larchmont

Sweet Lady Jane seems to be teasing Instagram followers with news of reopening their shops, including their Larchmont location.

We reached out for more information, asking about the Larchmont location in particular, and were told Monday via email there’s nothing to report yet.

“Nothing official at this time. Thanks. Sweet Lady Jane,” was the reply we got Monday mid-day.

We wish we had more information but wanted to share what we learned. We modified this photo of a man taking videos on Larchmont to obscure his face, but the head covering and white beard were not modified.

Confrontational Videographers on Larchmont

Last weekend we heard from several readers about a group of men in masks and sunglasses, seemingly in disguise, filming on cellphones in front of several businesses on Larchmont for quite some time.



“The filming made everyone so uneasy. It was pretty intimidating and unsettling!!” shared our reader. The men were wearing neck gaiters over their noses and mouths and sunglasses and one had a Santa beard on and an American flag skull cap. That description confirmed the photo another reader sent us which we altered to obscure what remained of the man’s face for this post.

We also checked in with a Larchmont business owner who confirmed that when staff tried to engage one of the photographers they were met with aggressive, argumentative behavior, almost as if they wanted to provoke an altercation, the owner explained to the Buzz.

While we don’t know if that’s exactly what these people were doing, we have heard of this behavior on Larchmont Blvd. before. It seems these confrontational videographers exhibit aggressive behavior intended to illicit an altercation which they film and post on their social media feeds to drive up traffic.

We were alerted to a similar situation several years ago and posted this story. In that situation, the video was posted on a YouTube channel with the provocative headline, “Karens will start to melt!.” In the video, the man steadfastly trains his camera on patrons waiting in line, and eating at outdoor tables, at a couple of popular restaurants on the Larchmont. The camera is held steady until people start to react by asking what the videographer is doing, which prompts him to fire back, “Can you just stop bothering me?” and “I’m not bothering you!”

Then, when a woman at one restaurant table gets up and takes a curious step toward the cameraman, he says, “Back off! I’m warning you, back off!” And later he tells another customer that it’s a “public sidewalk” and that he will “defend my bubble” if that person approaches.

Our research found that the best advice is to simply walk away and resist engaging. No engagement means no confrontation…and no confrontation means no marketable, exploitable video.