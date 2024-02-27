Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Community Mourns the Death of Jared Standing

By Patricia Lombard
Jared Standing, owner of Standing Butchery passed away on February 22, he was 44. Photo from Instagram.

The neighborhood and the LA food community are mourning the death of Jared Standing, owner of Standing’s Butchery located on Melrose Avenue in Hancock Park. According to news reports, Standing died in his home on February 22, 2024, from an apparent suicide. He was 44 years old.

EaterLA reported, “In 2017, Standing opened Standing’s Butchery in Hancock Park and also hosted the popular burger pop-up Burgers by Standing’s. He developed a following by sourcing livestock from farmers he knew personally like Cook Pigs Ranch, Pasturebird, and Redhouse Beef. He also shaped his business around a no-waste policy and used every part of the animal, turning typically discarded extra parts into sausages, dog food, chili, and other meat products, reported Food & Wine. Standing was a passionate advocate against abusive practices ingrained in the slaughterhouse system and wider meat industry. He preferred pasture-raised, grass-fed meat, and focused his efforts on animal welfare.”

Standingsbutchery’s Instagram page is filled with condolence messages from colleagues and customers stunned by the loss.

