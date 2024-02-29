Frieze Los Angeles

Frieze is upon us!



It is bursting open at the Santa Monica Airport and spots around town February 29 – March 3, 2024. For details & tickets go to www.frieze.com



Fifth year in Los Angeles and second in Santa Monica.



So many events, so much to do, such excitement.



We really are the Arts capital!

The first thing I advise is get a floor plan.



There are 95 exhibits, that’s a lot to see so plan on spending the major part of a day there or more than one day.



Plus plan on where and when you will eat. All eateries are by women, pre-planned.



There are a lot of New York galleries that have recently opened here or expanded so it’s good to get to know them.



To name a few:

Marion Goodman

David Zwirner

Jeffrey Deitch

Blum (I interviewed his father Irving Blum who helped start LA being an Art mecca).

Hauser & Wirth expanded and they have a great guide to Frieze.



Plus ARTnews Guide should be checked also OCULA.



Our local galleries are amazing so you can’t skip them.



Just know that our city is alive with creativity along with our flower buds opening so take a deep breath and enjoy it all.

Along with Frieze and the aftermath of the pandemic we are developing a sense of community in neighborhoods and the Arts lead the way.

The West Hollywood Design District is launching an Art Walk, highlighting the vibrant art scene on and around Melrose Avenue, on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The West Hollywood Design District welcomes the global Art community as local galleries host a community-wide Art Walk. The core circuit features twelve galleries within a ten minute walkable radius with luxury shopping, dining and showroom activities at every turn. Centered in the heart of the Design District along Melrose Avenue, programming extends to both the Robertson and Beverly corridors (as well as Santa Monica Boulevard where Hauser and Wirth is located, between Robertson Blvd and La Peer Drive).

As the sun sets, the community is welcome to join the Art Walk After Dark, which will be a series of closing parties, extended hours, and other collaborations.

And finally, Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova to Present Pop-Up Exhibition and Talk at the Wende Museum in Culver City this weekend

We live in interesting times.