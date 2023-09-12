Tailwaggers 20th Anniversary Festivities This Weekend

Tailaggers is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend in carnival style with two days of fun activities for people and pets.

On Saturday, September 16 starting at 11:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Tailwaggers Larchmont Village parking lot will be transformed into a fun carnival-themed atmosphere with food vendors for both “pets” and “people” to celebrate our big 20-year milestone, owner Todd Warner told the Buzz.

Tailwaggers’ pet vendors including Primal Pet Foods, Open Farm, A Pup Above, NutriSource, Stella & Chewy’s, and more will be celebrating the anniversary festivities with free samples on Saturday.

“We also have invited some of our favorite Larchmont Village Business neighbors to come join in on the fun, said Warner. “We want to extend our treats to not only the animal guests but the human guests as well! And, we will also be offering our customers traditional Hot Dogs, Vegan Dogs, Cotton Candy, and Snow Cones!”

There will be carnival games like Ring toss, Flip the Toad (of course, not a real toad) Tip the Cat (also, of course not a real cat) and Ball roll.

“The games will be run by our favorite pet food brands and the winners will be earning prizes for their pets!

Customers will be given one ticket per 10 dollars they spend in the store. There will also be the opportunity to purchase tickets at $3 each without an in-store purchase. Warner is planning to discount many items in the store so customers can buy more and save more while being given more tickets to celebrate the anniversary. Tickets can be used for games, food, raffle baskets, or the grand prize BBQ cooker.

Speaking of prizes — the first 100 customers of the day will receive a gift bag that includes a little bit from each of the participating vendors as a thank-you for supporting Tailwaggers and the Tailwaggers Foundation.

And game booth prizes – everyone gets something! Winners get treats, food or something that we currently sell in-store offered by the vendors operating the booth. Non-winners will still take away delicious samples from our vendors.

And finally, raffle prizes – customers with tickets will have the option to enter to win dog or cat raffle baskets and the grand prize of a BBQ cooker donated by Stella and Chewy’s!

“The next day, on Sunday, September 17th, we will be celebrating our big 20-year milestone with our animal rescue groups who dedicate their time and energy to saving animals,” said Warner. “We will also be celebrating the Tailwaggers Foundation’s 10-year anniversary which was reestablished after the dissolution in the 1960s. The original “Tailwaggers Club” Southern California’s President was actress Bette Davis in the 1930s who put Tailwaggers on the map.”

Tailwaggers will have an expanded adoption fair with five more adoption groups featured that day. The event is timely too. LA Animal Services General Manager Staycee Dains recently announced plans to begin addressing the state of LA animal shelters and called on Angelenos to help relieve overcrowding. Tailwaggers will be expanding their usual Sunday adoption event to include five adoption groups and the Tailwaggers Foundation. If you are looking for a new best friend, make plans to be at Tailwaggers on Sunday.

Stop by for a whole weekend of fun and celebrate one of our local small businesses.